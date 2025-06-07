Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers has missed the team's last three games while in concussion protocol. On Thursday, Bueckers was a non-contact participant in practice. Although she did not play on Friday in the Wings' 93-79 loss to the Sparks, she was clearly trending in a promising direction. On Saturday, the team announced that Bueckers cleared concussion protocol. However, she is still being listed as probable for Sunday afternoon's contest against the Minnesota Lynx due to an illness.

Overall, Dallas holds a 1-8 record. The Wings have dropped four consecutive contests heading into Sunday. It goes without saying, but the 8-0 Lynx will present an intimidating obstacle. The Wings' chances of pulling off a shocking upset will increase if Paige Bueckers is made available, however.

Regardless of whether or not she plays, Dallas will be without Tyasha Harris who has been ruled out due to a left knee injury. Teaira McCowan also won't be available as she prepares to join Turkey for EuroBasket.

Harris' injury remains uncertain. The Wings have not provided many new updates on the situation. She did not practice on Thursday.

McCowan, a center, will be missed as the Wings need all of the help they can possibly get in the post. To make matters worse for Dallas, another center in Luisa Geiselsoder will also be leaving for EuroBasket to play for Germany on June 14.

Losing both McCowan and Geiselsoder leaves Dallas with limited options at the center position. Myisha Hines-Allen will likely continue to start, but the Wings unquestionably need to add more depth at the position.

As for Paige Bueckers, it seems as if she is on track to return unless the illness ends up keeping her out. Her probable status is certainly promising, though.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Bueckers' status as they are made available.