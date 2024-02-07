Will the Sixers trade for another big man?

The Philadelphia 76ers received a massive blow this week with the return timeline for reigning MVP and star center Joel Embiid. The Sixers will be without Embiid for at least four weeks, with the expectation that he'll be out for as much as eight weeks depending on his recovery.

With that, and the Sixers' current standing as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference, Philly will likely look to add a big man into the mix before Thursday's NBA trade deadline. With little time to waste, the Sixers reportedly already have their eye on a potential trade involving a former player of the franchise.

Per Marc Stein, the Sixers are gauging interest in Chicago Bulls center Andre Drummond, who is expected to be dealt before the 3 p.m. deadline on Feb. 8. Philly joins the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks as teams who are monitoring Drummond.

Drummond signed with the Sixers as a free agent in August 2021. He played in 49 games for Philly before being traded to the Brooklyn Nets as part of a package that landed the Sixers James Harden. Drummond started 12 of his 49 games with Philly, averaging 6.1 points and 8.8 rebounds in 18.4 minutes per game.

The two-time All-Star is currently in his 12th NBA season and second with the Bulls. He has not missed a game this season, playing 16 minutes per contest. He averages 7.9 points and 8.5 rebounds per game, solid numbers for a backup center.

Andre Drummond could be a massive pickup for the Sixers who need reinforcements inside with Embiid likely out until the playoffs. The 76ers are within two and a half games of the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a four-game cushion above the play-in tournament slots.