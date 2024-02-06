Philly could use one of these two scorers in light of Embiid's injury.

The Philadelphia 76ers are now facing a ton of uncertainty over the next couple of months with reigning MVP Joel Embiid set to miss an extended period with a meniscus injury. Embiid's injury could not have happened at a worse time for the 76ers with the 2024 NBA trade deadline right around the corner.

For most contenders, including the 76ers, this is typically the time when they make moves to shape their respective rosters ahead of the postseason. Unfortunately, Embiid's injury, assuming he can return at some point this season, suggests that Philadelphia may need to make a bigger move to keep itself afloat while the superstar center recovers.

The 76ers have the assets to make a splash at the deadline. However, if they manage their assets correctly, they also face the possibility of opening up a ton of cap room in the offseason and signing a big free agent in the summer. With that, a tough and testy situation is staring Sixers GM Daryl Morey right in the face with just around four days to go before the NBA trade deadline.

If the 76ers still intend to go for it in light of Joel Embiid's injury, here are the best trades that Philadelphia can make at the NBA trade deadline to save their season.

Acquire DeMar DeRozan from the Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls have their own problems they're dealing with, the most recent being Zach LaVine's season-ending injury. With the Bulls sitting at 23-27 and possibly staring at another lottery finish, it's clear that they are nowhere near title contention. With that, the expectation around the league is that Chicago will eventually blow up its core ahead of the 2024 NBA trade deadline. However, that doesn't seem to be the case as the Bulls reportedly have no intention to trade DeMar DeRozan or Alex Caruso before Friday.

Nonetheless, anything can happen with around 72 hours to go before the clock strikes zero. Though the latest intel suggests the Bulls intend to keep DeRozan, they really should consider trading him, since there is a possibility they could lose him for nothing when he hits free agency this summer. Should Chicago's trade stance on DeRozan change, the 76ers should pounce on acquiring the veteran from the Bulls.

Why the trade works for both the Bulls and 76ers

Philadelphia could send a package involving Marcus Morris Sr., Robert Covington, Jaden Springer, and future 1st round picks to land the six-time All-Star. The Bulls could be enticed to do this deal since Morris and Covington are both on expiring contracts. Springer is a solid young guard that they can develop, while the picks should help kickstart their rebuild.

As for the Sixers, they get to maintain flexibility with DeRozan as he could re-sign on a cheaper contract when his current deal ends. The 34-year-old has every incentive to re-sign with the 76ers because they could give him the best chance to win his first NBA championship.

DeRozan would fit perfectly as a wing creator for the 76ers. The 34-year-old is one of the best midrange assassins in the league and has also developed into a well-rounded offensive talent with solid playmaking chops. Tyrese Maxey can only do so much while Embiid is out. As such, DeRozan could help carry the offensive load while the Cameroonian is recovering.

And when the MVP comes back, the 76ers would only have more firepower to work with. On the season, the Bulls forward is averaging 22.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 5.4 assists, while shooting 46.5 percent from the field.

Acquire Jordan Clarkson from the Utah Jazz

Another scorer-type guard the 76ers can look to acquire in light of Joel Embiid's injury is Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson. The Jazz are sitting at 25-26 good for 10th in the Western Conference. Even though they still have a shot of making the postseason, Utah may be better off selling its assets and building for the future. Clarkson is among the top trade candidates for the Jazz.

The 31-year-old is a proven bucket-getter and is a former Sixth Man of the Year winner. Clarkson has garnered significant trade interest around the league from teams looking for a scoring punch off the bench. The Sixers could be a team who could benefit from his services as they rank just 27th in bench points this season.

Why the trade works for both the Jazz and 76ers

The 76ers could send a package of Marcus Morris Sr., Jaden Springer, Forkan Korkmaz, and maybe a handful of second-rounders to acquire Clarkson from the Jazz.

Utah could be interested in developing guard Jaden Springer as a piece for its future, while those second-rounders could come in handy in a future trade down the line. As for Philly, Clarkson would give them a much-needed boost on the bench and another playmaker who can both create for his teammates or call his own number.