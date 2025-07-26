Ryan McMahon is now a New York Yankee. The former Colorado Rockie recently shared that he had always dreamed of playing for the Yankees. As of Saturday, that dream officially came true.

McMahon started at third base and is batting eighth on Saturday for the second game of a 3-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies. McMahon struck out swinging on his first attempt at the plate.

Ahead of the game on Saturday, Yankees manager Aaron Boone made a “hero” joke about McMahon's uniform number selection.

Boone said, “I was his hero,” as a joke about McMahon choosing No. 19, the same number Boone wore for the Yankees. However, according to Gary Phillips, McMahon chose No. 19 for a different reason. Pablo Reyes was the last to wear No. 19.

“McMahon said he picked the number because it was his dad's in high school & because former Rockies star Charlie Blackmon is one of his favorite teammates ever.”

Charlie Blackmon is one of the greatest Rockies of all time and is certainly a legend to many who have played alongside him. Blackmon and McMahon played together for about seven seasons. Because Jasson Dominguez is wearing No. 24 for the Yankees, McMahon felt honoring his former teammate with No. 19 was the right decision to make.

The Yankees are 56-47 on the season and winners of only four games in their last 10. They are now 5.5 games back of the Toronto Blue Jays in the AL East Division. The Yankees needed to improve the lineup, and they may not be done. On Saturday, the Yankees announced that Aaron Judge is dealing with an elbow injury. That is absolutely the last news you want to hear right now. Judge is not in the lineup against the Phillies on Saturday as the Fightin Phils are currently up 2-0 after a Bryce Harper home run.