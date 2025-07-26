The Pittsburgh Steelers added another chapter to their legacy Saturday, honoring three franchise greats—Ben Roethlisberger, Maurkice Pouncey, and Joey Porter Sr.—by inducting them into the 2025 Steelers Hall of Honor. For Roethlisberger, the moment was emotional not because of personal accolades, but because of who he’s entering with.

The former quarterback played all 18 seasons of his NFL career with the Steelers, throwing for over 64,000 yards and leading the team to two Super Bowl championships. His place among franchise legends is already well-established, but the induction with his former center gave the honor deeper meaning.

In a post shared to X (formerly Twitter) by KDKA-TV’s Gerry Dulac, the future Hall of Famer opened up on what the moment meant.

“That probably means as much going in with him. Other than Heath Miller, I can’t imagine going in with anyone better.”

The two built one of the league’s most trusted QB-center tandems, earning Pro Bowl nods and playoff wins side by side while forming a brotherhood that defined a generation of Steelers football.

Roethlisberger and Pouncey shared a decade-long bond, built in the trenches of high-pressure playoff runs and championship battles. That kind of loyalty is the theme of this year’s Steelers Hall of Honor class—one that also includes Porter Sr., a defensive anchor during Roethlisberger’s early years.

Big Ben retired in 2021 and became eligible for Hall of Honor induction this season. Pouncey, who snapped to him for his entire career, retired in 2020. The decision to induct them together adds an emotional layer to what already marks a major franchise milestone. Their inclusion reflects more than stats—it represents leadership, chemistry, and loyalty within the Pittsburgh organization.

All three honorees will be celebrated with a formal dinner on December 14, 2025, and recognized at halftime during a December 15th Monday Night Football matchup vs. the Miami Dolphins at Acrisure Stadium.

The ceremony will also have a family tie-in, as it lands close to the birthday of Joey Porter Jr., who was born while Porter Sr. was participating during Steelers training camp in 2000 and now plays for the team his father helped elevate.

Pittsburgh continues to embrace their storied history, and with icons like Roethlisberger and Pouncey cemented in franchise lore, fans are reminded what true greatness and connection look like on and off the field.