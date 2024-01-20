Tyus Jones would be an intriguing rental for the 76ers, right?

The Philadelphia 76ers are still seeking a star-level upgrade before the trade deadline comes and goes. With a dearth of marquee two-way impact players available leading up to February 8th after OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam found new homes, though, Daryl Morey is also eyeing the possibility of more subtle reinforcements—specifically, a backup point guard behind breakout star Tyrese Maxey.

The Sixers have “interest” in Washington Wizards floor general Tyus Jones, according to Matt Moore of Action Network. But steady a hand as Jones provides setting the offensive table, Philly is reportedly unwilling to include anything more than second-round picks in a potential deal for the veteran point guard. Jones' desire to remain a starter and earn a long-term payday in free agency this summer complicates the team's pursuit of him, too.

“They have interest in the Wizards' Tyus Jones but are only willing to commit second-rounders for a starter in Washington looking for starter money this summer,” Moore reported on Friday.

Does Tyus Jones make sense with the 76ers?

The Wizards acquired Jones in the stunning offseason trade that sent Kristaps Porzingis to the Boston Celtics and Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies. He's played better than ever in D.C. despite the team's widespread struggles in year one of an arduous rebuild, averaging 12.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game while shooting career-highs of 57.9% on twos and 41.2% from beyond the arc.

There's no doubt Jones could help a contender on its quest for a championship. But the stiffer competition gets, the harder it is for teams to play a pair of small guards at the same time, the inevitable deficiencies those tandems present more readily exploited under the playoff pressure cooker.

Maxey and Jones wouldn't have to play much together in the postseason, but that reality nevertheless helps explain why the Sixers have no interest in surrendering a first-round pick for the rock-solid ninth-year point guard. But if the Wizards are willing to part with him for multiple second-rounders, Jones would be a worthwhile short-term addition for Philadelphia given the team's preference to maximize its financial flexibility this summer.

Keep a close eye on rumors surrounding Jones as February 8th fast approaches. It'd be remiss of Washington to let him walk this summer for nothing, even if all the Wizards receive for him in return is low-value draft compensation.