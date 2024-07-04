The Philadelphia 76ers may have made a huge splash by signing Paul George in free agency but they have to fill out the rest of their roster if they really want to compete for a championship. One of their next additions could be Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin.

The Sixers' trio of Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and George is one of the best in basketball but simply having three stars isn’t enough to compete against teams that go eight deep with a combination of stars and high-end role players. Jared McCain is just a rookie and Kelly Oubre Jr., Eric Gordon and Andre Drummond can only do so much. Philly needs a versatile wing that can play both ends, preferably one with postseason experience.

In Martin, Philly could have its next impressive addition. According to Barry Jackson and Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald, the 76ers have “had discussions” about adding Martin and the Heat can only offer Martin (or fellow free agent wing Haywood Highsmith) $7 million before dipping into the second apron, which teams have heavily tried to avoid. Philly doesn’t have a lot of flexibility left but could still lure Martin away from South Beach.

Heat guard Caleb Martin on 76ers' radar in free agency

In 64 games last season, the 28-year-old Martin averaged career-highs of 10.0 points and 2.2 assists per game along with 4.4 rebounds while shooting 34.9 percent from deep on 3.6 attempts per game. Although he would mostly be needed to just spot up for threes, he can put the ball on the floor and score on his own from time to time. That will be an important skill going forward into the playoffs, as role players who can’t create for themselves can easily be played off the floor. Plus, taking some of the load off the stars will be helpful.

Martin will want to take fewer mid-range shots and start scoring more at the rim again if he joins the Sixers. That goal should be much easier to accomplish with three star-level players to bend defenses. Plus, he's also a solid playmaker and offensive rebounder for his position. Although he has been one of the Heat's key players in recent years, joining Philly will give him a much better shot at competing in the playoffs.

Martin could slide in very nicely as the 76ers' starting shooting guard, serving as the primary guard defender alongside Maxey. The Sixers should still be looking to add a power forward that would allow George not to be the primary defender. Dorian Finney-Smith of the Brooklyn Nets was recently linked to them as a trade possibility.

With most of the biggest free agents already gone, rival teams could start submitting competitive offers for Martin. He fits on a variety of teams and works as either a fourth or fifth starter or off the bench. The 76ers are surely not going to be the only team he hears from as free agency continues. But they may be the best team that offers him a sizable role.