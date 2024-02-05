The Celtics have eyes on two big men ahead of the trade deadline.

The Boston Celtics are already among the elite of the elites of the NBA so far in the 2023-24 NBA season, but they know they can't just sit on their laurels. They are said to be eyeing to shore up their roster ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline, according to HoopsHype.

“The Celtics are looking to package some of their minimum contract players at the end of the rotation and draft pick compensation to bolster their bench heading into the playoffs, league sources told HoopsHype.”

The Celtics appear to be interested specifically, but not exclusively, in improving the depth of their frontcourt, with Utah Jazz big man Kelly Olynyk and Chicago Bulls rebounding machine Andre Drummond gaining the attention of Boston.

“Boston has expressed interest in a wide range of trade targets, including Kelly Olynyk, Delon Wright, Andre Drummond, and others, league sources told HoopsHype.”

Both Olynyk and Drummond are due to hit the free-agent market by the end of the 2023-24 NBA season, so the Celtics don't have to sell the farm in order to acquire either veteran. While Olynyk and Drummond are both bigs, they play differently in contrast to each other. Olynyk is more of a finesse player with better range than Drummond, while Drummond is more of a bruiser who's also got an insatiable appetite for getting rebounds. Statistically speaking, Drummond is already one of the greatest rebounders in the history of the NBA.

The Celtics have Kristaps Porzingis as a lock starter at center, but his health is often a question mark, so Olynyk or Drummond could serve as insurance behind the Latvian.