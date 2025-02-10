When Anthony Davis was traded to the Dallas Mavericks, the former Los Angeles Lakers star had some concerns. After Davis demanded that the Lakers trade for a center, he was the one who was sent away. Even with the team trying to trade for Mark Williams, that trade was rescinded unexpectedly.

However, there was some speculation that the forward had about the team beforehand. ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported more on how Davis had legitimate concerns before the trade involving Luka Doncic.

“The Lakers would have listened to Davis' request to play alongside another big to spend more time at power forward — and tried to trade for one,” McMenamin said. “If L.A. had done so, teaming Davis with another center as he was in 2020 with Dwight Howard and JaVale McGee, perhaps the Lakers would have found similar success.

“If it didn't work though, the Lakers would have fewer assets to find their next star, with no guarantee that Davis, who will be 32 this summer, would want to stay in L.A. for what's left of his prime. Davis, sources said, was concerned about being left with a roster that was fitted for James, with few options to change it when James retires.”

Anthony Davis had concerns about the Lakers post-LeBron James

As James is entering into his age-40 season, there are likely more years behind him, than in front of him. As a result, Davis might've felt that it would've left him in the shadows. Either way, his request to the Lakers front office was warranted. Besides Davis, Jaxson Hayes, and Christian Koloko are the other two centers on the roster.

Also, Koloko is a two-way player, meaning he can only play a certain amount of NBA games per season. The defensive, physical, and offensive pressure on Davis is real. He was the defensive anchor on all fronts for Los Angeles. However, when he was traded, that void was even stronger.

Still, the Lakers might've not wanted to ignore Davis's demands. Although they received a generational player in Doncic, the defensive presence at the rim is almost nonexistent. Losing an All-NBA defender is tough, let alone in the middle of the season. Either way, it's the end of an era for Davis in Los Angeles.

While the latter became a true household name, being dealt to the Mavericks might have not been in his best interest. At the end of the day, championships and winning will dictate the validity of the trade, and Davis's claims.