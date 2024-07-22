The Brooklyn Nets traded Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks earlier in the offseason. They traded Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant away ahead of the 2022-23 NBA trade deadline. Ben Simmons, however, is proving to be quite difficult to move amid the Nets' evident rebuild.

Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints reports that league sources said Simmons holds “zero” trade interest around the NBA. Simmons will be on an expiring contract during the 2024-25 season. However, he is set to make just over $43 million.

Most teams do not want to acquire a player who is set to make well over $40 million and has not played in more than 58 games since the 2018-19 season. Simmons' production his dwindled even while on the floor. He made three consecutive All-Star teams with the Philadelphia 76ers but has not found anywhere near the same level of success in Brooklyn.

Ben Simmons' unfortunate injury concerns

It needs to be remembered that finding success on the floor is challenging when you are unable to consistently play. Simmons has not appeared in more than 42 games in any season with the Nets so far.

When he did play 42 games (in 2022-23), though, Simmons failed to replicate his previous All-Star results. He recorded only 6.9 points per game on 56.6 percent field goal shooting. Simmons added 6.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game. Additionally, he had 1.3 steals per outing.

Ben Simmons was never a dominant scorer in the NBA. His career-high points per game average during a single-season in the league is 16.9, which came in 2018-19. Still, he emerged as one of the best playmakers and defenders in the entire NBA. Simmons was also a capable scorer inside the three-point line.

Now when Simmons plays he simply does not appear all that confident. It is unfortunate because there was a time when he was regarded as one of the better players in the league.

Does Ben Simmons still hold value in the NBA?

In all reality, there are probably a number of teams who would like to have Simmons on their roster. Although it is becoming somewhat more common, it is still challenging to find a 6'10 player with elite point guard-like skills. There are not many players Simmons' size who can guard the perimeter as well as he can either.

But between Simmons' injuries and loaded contract, there does not appear to be a realistic landing destination for him at the moment. Nothing is completely out of the question and perhaps the Nets will find a trade partner before the season or at the trade deadline. It would not be surprising to see Simmons spend the entire 2024-25 campaign in Brooklyn, though.

Simmons will likely attract interest in free agency next offseason. It will present him with an opportunity to reestablish himself in the NBA.

It is easy to forget that Ben Simmons is only 28 years old. He can still add value to an organization. Will he play like an All-Star ever again? He has the talent do so, but it comes down to re-finding his confidence and staying healthy.

Simmons still holds value in the NBA, but teams are clearly unwilling to acquire him right now given his immense salary.