The Washington Wizards sent shockwaves throughout the basketball world on Saturday after it was revealed that Bradley Beal now appears to be on his way out of the Capital. The Wizards are reportedly pulling the plug on this failed experiment, with the Phoenix Suns and the Miami Heat emerging as the top two potential landing spots for the three-time All-Star. Given Beal's caliber, it isn't at all surprising that Washington is demanding quite a haul in exchange for their soon-to-be-former cornerstone superstar.

According to NBA insiders David Aldridge and Josh Robbins of The Athletic, both the Heat and the Suns are already lining up massive bids for Beal. Fresh off their botched NBA Finals run, it appears that Miami is now willing to part ways with guards Kyle Lowry and Duncan Robinson:

“According to league sources, who were granted anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the trade talks, Miami would send guards Kyle Lowry and Duncan Robinson, along with multiple first-round picks, to Washington for Beal,” read the report.

Apart from the two aforementioned players, any potential deal will almost certainly involve an assortment of future draft picks. After all, Beal is a bona fide NBA star, and given how much the Wizards have invested in the 29-year-old, you can be sure that they will be squeezing out as much value as they can in a potential blockbuster trade.

According to The Athletic, the Suns are also willing to give up some major assets in exchange for Beal:

“Phoenix would send center Deandre Ayton and additional cap filler or include future Hall of Fame point guard Chris Paul and Landry Shamet to the Wizards for Beal,” read the report.

What you can say for sure is that the Wizards are in line to acquire a massive haul whichever direction they decide to go here. They will need to go on some sort of rebuild once they give up Bradley Beal, and they will make sure that they have the necessary assets to do so.