A Bradley Beal trade between the Washington Wizards and Phoenix Suns might very well hinge on Chris Paul. It's not Beal's desire to play with the point god that could prevent a deal from ultimately getting done, though. On the contrary, Paul's inclusion as the salary centerpiece of a trade could be what gets discussions over the hump.

Paul and Landry Shamet in exchange for Beal is the the likely trade framework that would land Beal in Phoenix if he waives his no-trade clause, according to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report.

“Phoenix can offer a trade package of Deandre Ayton and Landry Shamet to Washington for Bradley Beal, but it’s believed a Chris Paul, Shamet deal is what it would take if Beal chose to force his way to the Suns via his no-trade clause, league sources tell NBA on TNT, Bleacher Report,” Haynes tweeted on Saturday.

It's unclear how much Beal's preferences factor into the Wizards' negotiations with the Suns and Miami Heat, the teams who have reportedly emerged as finalists to trade for him. Beal would surely want his new team to retain as much incumbent talent as possible in any trade, allowing Phoenix or Miami to remain top-tier title contenders. Young building blocks like Deandre Ayton and Tyler Herro could also be flipped to other teams once the Suns or Heat acquire Beal, affording them necessary additional depth around star trios.

But Washington's desires obviously matter here, too, and it seems apparent Michael Winger and the franchise's revamped front office are prioritizing financial flexibility in a Beal trade. Paul's contract would have to be fully guaranteed for next season in a Beal trade, but both he and Shamet are on completely non-guaranteed deals after 2023-24. If Paul is indeed traded to the nation's capital, expect Washington to quickly release him, likely via the stretch provision—clearing some $25 million in total salary before free agency.

ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel reported Saturday the Wizards want to trade Beal before the 2023 NBA Draft. Come Thursday night, don't be surprised if Beal is in Phoenix and contenders are lining up to sign Paul on the open market.