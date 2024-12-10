New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram reportedly declined a $50 million per season extension offer in 2023, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania. The revelation, shared during Charania’s appearance on NBA Today with Malika Andrews, sheds light on the ongoing uncertainty surrounding Ingram’s future with the franchise.

Charania emphasized the challenges the Pelicans face in navigating Ingram’s contract situation.

“They've been really balancing trade versus extension since the offseason,” Charania stated. “As it stands right now, because of their salary cap situation for this year and for the next years to come – an extension at even his current salary at $36 million, they just can’t reach it as an organization as of right now. That’s what makes, from what I’m told, the trade route more likely.”

Brandon Ingram's contract rejections fuel trade speculations

Charania also noted that Ingram declined not only the $50 million per year extension last year but also a $40 million offer this past offseason.

“That’s something that both sides will navigate,” he continued. “I expect him to have a robust market between now and the deadline.”

Ingram, 27, is currently sidelined indefinitely alongside teammate Zion Williamson due to injuries, compounding the Pelicans’ struggles this season. He is averaging 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game while shooting 46.5% from the field and 37.4% from three in 18 games before his ankle injury.

The Pelicans have endured a difficult start to the season, sitting at 5-20 following their latest loss. With Ingram set to become a free agent next summer and the team underperforming, trade rumors surrounding him and other players have intensified.

Ingram recently changed his representation to Klutch Sports, signaling a potentially significant shift in how his future will be negotiated. The move adds another layer of complexity as the Pelicans weigh their options between retaining Ingram or seeking trade opportunities before the February 6 deadline.

Pelicans weigh roster overhaul as CJ McCollum, Herb Jones draw interest

Ingram’s situation is part of a broader picture of uncertainty for the Pelicans, who have been hampered by injuries to key players. In addition to Ingram, Charania reported earlier Tuesday that CJ McCollum and Herb Jones are also garnering trade interest from multiple teams.

McCollum, a 12-year NBA veteran, and Jones, a rising two-way talent, represent valuable trade assets for a team grappling with injuries and a poor start to the season. Charania suggested that the Pelicans’ struggles, coupled with their salary cap challenges, may push them to explore significant roster changes as the trade deadline approaches.

The Pelicans now face critical decisions about their direction moving forward. Whether they choose to build around their current core or pursue a roster overhaul could shape the franchise’s trajectory for years to come.