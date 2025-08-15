The USC Trojans are expected to be a talented football program in 2025. Head coach Lincoln Riley is trying to put this team back in contention, but it has not gone the Torjans' way the past couple of seasons. USC has not participated in the College Football Playoff, however, that could change this season.

Jayden Maiava and the offense have some elite weapons. One in particular is receiver Makai Lemon. It seems Lemon will make a significant jump in 2025 and improve on his 52 catch season in 2024. In total, Lemon caught 52 passes for 764 yards and three touchdowns. He caught nine passes for 133 yards against Notre Dame.

On3 published an update on the rising star in their latest article on training camps around the country.

“The Trojans will scrimmage on Friday, and one of the top headlines out of training camp has been Makai Lemon. The former four-star recruit has developed into one of the top receivers in the country and will be a return specialist this fall. “He’s so good,” a source inside the building said.”

One of the top receivers in the country is a strong statement. If true, that means USC's offense will be loaded. Zacharyus Williams transferred in from Utah, and Ja'Kobi Lane returns to the team as a junior. Lane had 12 touchdowns last season as a sophomore. With Lemon, Lane, Williams, and transfer running backs Eli Sanders and Waymond Jordan, Maiava has plenty of weapons in his arsenal to build upon his strong 2024 campaign. We can't forget about 6-foot-7, 325lb sophomore left tackle Elijah Paige, who has a very high ceiling after starting all 13 games as a freshman.

According to Lemon's USC profile on their website, the return specialist finished 6th in the nation and second in the Big Ten in kickoff returns. It seems Lemon will be all over the field for the Trojans once again in 2025, but expect better numbers.