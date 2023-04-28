Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The Milwaukee Bucks saw their season end at the expense of Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat after a five-game series in the first round. With that, a ton of questions have popped up regarding the future of head coach Mike Budenholzer, and the early exit is definitely not what anybody in the organization expected.

However, there are quite a few obstacles and hurdles that will make it difficult for the Bucks to move on from Budenholzer right now, per Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports.

“For Milwaukee to ultimately part ways with Budenholzer, who signed a three-year contract extension after the championship that runs through 2024-25, the Bucks will need something more than confidence that his replacement holds greater capability of piloting this roster starring Giannis Antetokounmpo through the postseason. That will, by definition, prove quite challenging. Only two coaches with proven championship pedigree are currently on the market in former Lakers play caller Frank Vogel and former Raptors head coach Nick Nurse, and a new voice is not always a better voice for a locker room.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Bucks extended Budenholzer recently, so that’s one problem. The other is, if they move on, they have to know 100% that somebody better will be available. For now, Nick Nurse is on the market after the Toronto Raptors moved on, and Frank Vogel — who won an NBA title with the Los Angeles Lakers — could be another possible candidate.

Unless Giannis Antetokounmpo comes to the front office and asks for a coaching change, it’s likely that Budenholzer will be running the show in Milwaukee for at least one more season.