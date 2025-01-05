As the drama between the Miami Heat and Jimmy Butler continues, fans of the basketball world are wondering when a possible trade could happen, officially ending the marriage between the two. Even though Butler has indicated to the Heat that he wants to be traded, there is apparently some hesitation from insiders that one will happen in the immediate future.

According to Marc Stein, he wrote on his blog that the intentions in a trade for Miami are to “take back the smallest possible amount of guaranteed money.” With that mindset going into trade talks, there is “pessimism” around the league that a trade happens quickly, especially since one talked about suitor in the Golden State Warriors might not happen anymore.

“The Heat, however, are known to be seeking a trade that requires them to take back the smallest possible amount of guaranteed money beyond this season, which is among the reasons that there has been no short of pessimism in circulation about a deal materializing quickly,” Stein wrote. “With Golden State now said to be backing off an expected run at a Butler trade, per a report from The Athletic's Anthony Slater, Marcus Thompson II, and Sam Amick, pinpointing potential destinations for the suspended Heat star has only gotten more challenging.”

Just eight days removed from Heat president Pat Riley releasing a statement that they won't trade for the star, Butler says he lost his “joy” of playing basketball and responded “probably not” when asked if it can be re-gained in Miami. Miami would suspend Butler for seven games due to “conduct detrimental to the team” while in a further statement saying they will explore options for a trade.

Possibility that the Heat wait out the season with Jimmy Butler

As Stein mentioned, the Warriors had been linked to Butler but as The Athletic reported, it “isn't likely” that he plays alongside such stars as Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.

“But that co-star isn’t likely to be Jimmy Butler, according to team and league sources,” Anthony Slater, Marcus Thompson II, and Sam Amick wrote. “The Butler situation in Miami escalated further on Friday night. The Heat announced a seven-game suspension for the 35-year-old six-time All-Star.”

It seems as if the Heat will not be forced into making a trade they don't to sign off on, which could potentially last the whole season. While reporting from ESPN suggests Butler wants to be dealt by the Feb. 6 trade deadline, the team could call Butler's “bluff” and wait until the end of the season when the star can either opt-in or out of his contract according to The Athletic.

“I also started to wonder whether Miami calls Butler’s bluff and rides out the rest of the year with him on the roster,” Sam Vecenie wrote. “By doing so, the Heat could enter June with him on the books, and either get him to opt in to accept a trade somewhere or allow him to opt out and move on. That’s what the LA Clippers did this past summer with Paul George, and league sources believe it’s a real possibility that shouldn’t be discounted.”

The finality of the situation will be one to watch as the Heat start a six-game road trip on Monday night against the Sacramento Kings.