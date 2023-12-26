With the NBA trade deadline about two months away, PJ Tucker is reportedly drawing trade interest from the Heat and Bucks.

It's only Christmas Day, but that doesn't mean that trade winds aren't blowing with the NBA trade deadline about two months away. With a few teams looking to solidify themselves as legit title contenders, the trade market might heat up in the coming weeks. One player whose name has come up in trade rumors is Los Angeles Clippers forward PJ Tucker. PJ Tucker has fallen out of the rotation with the Clippers but is reportedly still drawing trade interest from the Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks as per NBA insider Marc Stein.

Stein reports that both the Bucks and Heat, ‘maintain a healthy level of admiration, league sources say, for the Clippers out of favor PJ Tucker.”

Stein goes on to report that, that doesn't mean that a PJ Tucker deal by the NBA trade deadline is imminent or that a trade will even happen. The main issues in a potential Tucker trade is his contract and his age. He still has one more year on his deal after this one at around $11 million and he's among the oldest players in the NBA.

Tucker has fallen out of the rotation with the Clippers and has not played since Nov. 27. He's since racked up 13 straight DNPs. Tucker had been a productive role player in the league but his production has fallen off in recent years.

This season, Tucker had been averaging 1.2 points per game and 2.4 rebounds with splits of 28.6 percent shooting from the field and 27.3 percent shooting from the three point line. Those are both career-lows in shooting percentage.