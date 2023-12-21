The Sixers want to make some deals this season, which has reportedly led them to keep a close eye on Zach LaVine and OG Anunoby

The Philadelphia 76ers have been one of the top teams so far in the 2023-24 campaign, so unsurprisingly, they are going to be trying to find ways to upgrade their roster throughout the season. There are a handful of top players expected to be available on the trade market, and it sounds like the Sixers have a pair of them in their sights in Zach LaVine and OG Anunoby.

LaVine is widely expected to get moved at some point this season with his impact on the Chicago Bulls waning, while Anunoby seems to keep finding himself in the middle of a Toronto Raptors team that cannot figure out if they want to contend or rebuild. Both guys would be solid fits in Philadelphia, and their front office is monitoring their situations as the season unfolds.

"The Sixers are continuing to look at the marketplace… Zach LaVine, OG Anunoby, those are two names to keep an eye on as guys that Philadelphia has monitored, has a level of interest in." – @ShamsCharania 👀 (via @RunItBackFDTV)pic.twitter.com/P71fO1WxUK — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 21, 2023

The Sixers have a superstar duo in Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, but there are nights where they are having to do pretty much all the work on their own, so it makes sense that the front office would look to trade for another star to help them out. LaVine (21 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 3.4 APG, 44.3 FG%) would be a solid backcourt partner for Maxey, while Anunoby (14.7 PPG, 4 RPG, 2.5 APG, 46.9 FG%) would be the perfect third option of offense behind Embiid and Maxey.

There likely isn't going to be much movement in either of these guys' markets until the deadline comes closer, but it looks like the Sixers could be plotting a big move to help their championship odds this season. Philadelphia has been better than expected after dealing James Harden to the Los Angeles Clippers, and they could further capitalize on their strong start to the new season by swinging a trade for either LaVine or Anunoby before the deadline strikes.