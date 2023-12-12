The Los Angeles Clippers are finding their footing as a team, winning nine of their last 12 games. PJ Tucker, however, has not.

LOS ANGELES, CA – The Los Angeles Clippers continue to find their footing as a team, winning nine of their last 12 games. As James Harden plays better and better, his longtime teammate PJ Tucker is struggling to find a role on the team he was traded with Harden to.

The 13-year NBA veteran has had significant roles on every team he's been on since the 2012-13 season, his second in the league. Tucker played a shade over 14 minutes per game in 12 appearances for the Clippers — all as a reserve — before being completely removed from the rotation on November 29th in a game against the Kings. Tucker has not played a second in any of the Clippers previous six games, with head coach Tyronn Lue electing to play rookie forward Kobe Brown off the bench.

“I feel like I still got a lot to contribute to a team to be able to win, whether that's here or somewhere else,” PJ Tucker told ClutchPoints in an exclusive interview Monday night. “I know myself, my worth. I know what I bring. I know what I've brought. I know what I can continue to bring. And with that, I want to be able to go to a good team that I can be able to help that.”

A report surfaced on Monday, December 11th that PJ Tucker is unhappy with his role and multiple contending teams in the NBA are monitoring his situation with the Clippers as the season continues.

Tucker, who has played for seven different teams throughout his NBA career, has been known as one of the premier 3-and-D player in the league. He made a name for himself with the Phoenix Suns as well as the Houston Rockets, and helped the Milwaukee Bucks win the 2021 NBA Championship.

Here's the full Q&A with PJ Tucker, which was conducted prior to Monday night's game between the LA Clippers and Portland Trail Blazers:

Tomer Azarly: “Are you okay with the role you have on this team right now?”

PJ Tucker: “I don't have a role on this team right now. I'm not playing. I'm out of the lineup. It was a decision that was made, and I'm living with it right now. But obviously, I feel like I still got a lot to contribute to a team to be able to win, whether that's here or somewhere else. And here, it's just not there right now. So I want to do what I can do.”

“What is your priority right now? Is it winning? Is it playing? What is your priority?”

“It's both. It's got to be a healthy compromise. I know myself, my worth. I know what I bring. I know what I've brought. I know what I can continue to bring. And with that, I want to be able to go to a good team that I can be able to help that. I think it's kind of prioritized together at the same time and playing a role. And when you know you can play that role and have played that role on championship level teams, not just winning championships, but teams that have a chance to win a championship over the last seven years, eight years. So, yeah.”

“I mean, it looks like you still got it. I'm wondering, do you see that role for you here?”

“It's not there.”

“But could you see a role for yourself here down the line?”

“I mean, yeah. I mean, obviously. Coming here, you try to figure out the best way possible to be able to do what you do. But, you know, like I said, sometimes you see it and it ain't there. Sometimes you see it, but the team doesn't see it the way you see it.”

“Kobe Brown said you've been helping him a lot during timeouts or break in play. How are you still maintaining that professionalism and helping guys out despite not playing?”

“That's a part of being P.J. Tucker. That's what I do. I don't care. They obviously chose to give Kobe some minutes right now while I'm not playing. That is me. I'm going to be a vet to Kobe and help him out as much as I can. That's part of this Association and a part of this brotherhood of guys lifting young guys, helping them out. I wish I had a vet like me when I was coming in. It would've helped me out a lot more. You know, I had good vets, but being insightful in the moment, on the go. I think it's big to be able to help a young guy out like that.”

“So, like, knowing that, knowing how important that is, do you not see that as a valuable role to have here?”

“Oh, of course. That is valuable to any team. Not just to be able to talk it, but to be able to show it and to know how and to be able to line up with guys and show them how it's done, how to do it. But at the same time, without a doubt, I mean, I was a 30-minute game starter for the last I don't know how many years. To go from that to in the same season, not playing at all…”

“It's got to be tough.”

“No. It's not tough. It's everything. So, obviously, it's not what I want to do right now the stage of my career.”

“Have you and Tyronn Lue had any discussions at all about your role and everything?”

“Yeah, we've had little talks, and, you know, we understand the situation. It is what it is. There aren’t minutes to be had for me right now and it kind of just is what it is.”