There are more Pacers players on the block.

The NBA Trade Deadline is spinning quickly ahead of the February 8 timeline. The Indiana Pacers have been a popular team, even after landing Pascal Siakam in a blockbuster trade with the Toronto Raptors. The Pacers might not be done making moves after that, either. There are other players on the trade block, with Buddy Hield, Obi Toppin, and Jalen Smith all being made available, per ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel.

‘After acquiring Pascal Siakam, the Indiana Pacers' front office has remained aggressive. The Pacers are continuing to make calls in search of more talent ahead of the trade deadline, sources said, making Buddy Hield, Obi Toppin, and Jalen Smith available. Indiana has no interest in dealing Myles Turner, Bennedict Mathurin, or rookie Jarace Walker.'

But, despite Hield and others being available, the Pacers are not looking to trade the other star players, including youngsters Bennedict Mathurin and Jarace Walker.

The Pacers have climbed to 24-19 overall and the 7th spot in the Eastern Conference and tied with the Miami Heat. The Heat just acquired Terry Rozier in a trade on Tuesday, so things might continue to shift in the East.

Hield's name is not new to trade discussions, and he has long been viewed as a player who could be moved for the past couple of seasons. On the year, he is averaging 13 PPG, a decline from his 16.8 average a year ago. Nonetheless, contending teams could remain interested in the sharpshooter.

The deadline is approaching quickly, and the Pacers are one team to keep an eye on.