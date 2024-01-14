The Pacers have a limit in trade negotiations

The Indiana Pacers have been an aggressive team when it comes to making moves ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline, as they were serious about acquiring OG Anunoby from the Toronto Raptors before he was moved to the New York Knicks, but we have a bit of a sense that the Pacers are reluctant to part with young players Bennedict Mathurin and Jarace Walker in a trade, according to Marc Stein.

The Pacers reportedly have been building trade offers around a package of Buddy Hield and a first-round pick, according to Stein. Indiana is likely going to add ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline, but it will be interesting to see whether or not they will have to give up Bennedict Mathurin or Jarace Walker in a deal. Buddy Hield makes a lot of sense in a trade, given that he counts for $18.6 million this season, the last on his current contract. That expiring money makes it easier to facilitate deals.

Given that the Pacers had conversations with the Raptors regarding OG Anunoby, it would be a logical conclusion to assume that they are serious players for Pascal Siakam. Indiana has been mentioned in trade rumors connecting them to Pascal Siakam before as well, and he would fit the team well alongside Tyrese Haliburton.

It will be interesting to see if the Pacers make a move. If they do not, it seems like it would be because they were asked to give up one or both of their young players mentioned before in a deal.