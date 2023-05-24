A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Carmelo Anthony is widely regarded as one of the greatest players in New York Knicks history. He is also a well-loved figure among Knicks fans — for the majority of them, at least — which is why it comes as no surprise that the organization is now reportedly seriously considering hanging up his No. 7 jersey in the rafters of Madison Square Garden now that the 38-year-old has called time on his decorated NBA career.

According to Knicks team inside Ian Begley of SNY, “there was strong support among some in Madison Square Garden to retire the number” even before Melo announced his retirement on Monday. Begley also adds that as of this point, no decision has been made, and that team governor James Dolan is likely to have the final say on the matter.

After playing his first eight seasons in the NBA with the Denver Nuggets, Anthony took his talents to New York to play under the bright lights of MSG. He repped the Knicks for a total of seven seasons, putting up averages of 24.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.0 steals, while also knocking down 1.8 triples per game.

Under Carmelo Anthony’s watch, the Knicks went to the playoffs for three straight years, which includes a trip to the East Semis in 2013. In 2017, New York traded Melo to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Enes Kanter, Doug McDermott, and a future second-round pick, which turned out to be Mitchell Robinson.

Given his contributions to the franchise, it would be a surprise if the Knicks eventually decide against retiring Melo’s No. 7 jersey in the near future.