As Brooklyn Nets star Cam Johnson has been mentioned in trade rumors, the one team he could be linked to is the No. 1 team in the Eastern Conference the Clevland Cavaliers. While the Golden State Warriors were originally connected to Johnson, the latest report from ClutchPoints' NBA insider Brett Siegel suggests that the Cavs could be a possible option to trade for the forward.

There have reportedly been thoughts of Cleveland going for Johnson to solidify their roster in the hopes of a championship by the end of the season. However, there would need to be some steps in who they would trade which would include Caris LeVert and even their first-round pick from 2024 Jaylon Tyson.

“Some around the league have wondered if the Cleveland Cavaliers would give serious thought to the idea of pursuing Johnson to push for a championship this season,” Siegel wrote. “A move to do so would result in the Cavs likely needing to trade away Caris LeVert, a key secondary talent like Georges Niang, and possibly 2024 first-round pick Jaylon Tyson since they don't have virtually any first-round draft picks to give up.”

“The idea of Cleveland leveraging LeVert has been met with hesitance around the league,” Siegel continued. “Still, the belief is that the Cavs will make some sort of move to bolster their overall depth. Like Johnson, Jerami Grant continues to be a name associated with Cleveland if this organization were to swing for the fences before the deadline.”

The interest from the Cavs in Johnson would also be reported by Joe Vardon of The Atheltic.

There is a “vast trade market” for Cam Johnson

There were even talks of the Memphis Grizzlies being connected to Johnson, but that was labeled as “industry noise,” but it would not have been surprising since there is a “vast trade market” for the 28-year-old. So far this season, Johnson is averaging 19.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, and three assists per game while shooting 49.9 percent from the field and 42.8 percent from beyond the arc.

“Johnson commands a vast trade market, sources said, with several playoff-contending teams continuing to monitor his status,” Siegel wrote. “The Sacramento Kings, Indiana Pacers, Orlando Magic, and Memphis Grizzlies are still the most discussed teams connected to Johnson when speaking with league personnel. With this said, many are questioning if the Nets would be reluctant to negotiate with Memphis due to the Grizzlies' attempt to undermine them during discussions for Finney-Smith.”

The Nets have already traded Dorian Finney-Smith to the Los Angeles Lakers as a deal for Johnson would signal a retooling phase for the team. As for the Cavs, they are in the thick of it in their quest for their first title since 2016.

Johnson is “questionable” for the Nets' game against the Lakers with a right ankle sprain.