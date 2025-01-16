Cam Johnson is among the NBA's most sought-after trade targets leading up to the Feb. 6 deadline. The Golden State Warriors are among the teams to express interest in the Brooklyn Nets forward over the last month. However, after acquiring Dennis Schroder from Brooklyn on Dec. 15, it's unlikely Golden State will return to the negotiating table for a Johnson deal.

The Warriors pursued Johnson during preliminary talks with the Nets before the Schroder deal. However, the asking price was too steep. League sources told ClutchPoints that Brooklyn is seeking multiple first-round picks for Johnson.

Golden State instead opted to trade De'Anthony Melton and three second-round picks for Schroder and one second-round pick.

Why Warriors are unlikely to make Cam Johnson move before deadline

After parting ways with Melton's $12.8 million expiring contract, it would be difficult for the Dubs to match Johnson's salary in another deal. While Johnson's cap hit is $22.5 million, any apron team that trades for him must reach $27 million due to unlikely incentives in his contract.

League sources told ClutchPoints that the Nets also want to avoid taking back long-term salary in a trade. With Brooklyn unlikely to have interest in Andrew Wiggins' contract and Draymond Green off the table, Golden State would need to aggregate four contracts to reach Johnson's $27 million apron salary.

Further, the Warriors appear unlikely to part with significant draft assets amid a 20-20 start. Stephen Curry said earlier this week that he doesn't want to see Golden State make a “desperate” move that would “deplete the future” of the franchise.

“Desperate trades or desperate moves that deplete the future, there is a responsibility on allowing or keeping the franchise in a good space and good spot when it comes to where we leave this thing when we're done,” Curry told the Athletic's Anthony Slater. “It doesn't mean that you're not trying to get better. It doesn't mean that you're not active in any type of search if you have an opportunity where a trade makes sense or even in the summer [if a] free agency [move] makes sense. You want to continue to get better.

“Nobody wants to be stale or be in a situation where you're passing up opportunities. But it doesn't mean that you're desperate just flinging assets all around the place just because you want to do something.”

While a Warriors trade is unlikely, numerous teams are interested in acquiring Johnson. The Memphis Grizzlies, Sacramento Kings, Indiana Pacers, Orlando Magic, and Oklahoma City Thunder, among other teams, have inquired about the 6-foot-8 sharpshooter's availability.

Johnson is having a career-best season, averaging 19.6 points per game on 50/43/90 shooting splits. With the Nets expected to continue a roster teardown in pursuit of a top draft pick, they will field offers for the 28-year-old before the deadline.