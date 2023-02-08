The Boston Celtics are reportedly exploring the outgoing trade value of Danilo Gallinari and Payton Pritchard, per Jake Fischer. Fischer adds that Boston is looking for “center reinforcements” and listed Jakob Poeltl are Mo Bamba as players that match the outgoing salary.

The Celtics have been the best team in the NBA throughout the first-half of the 2022-2023 season. That doesn’t mean they won’t look to make a last-minute trade with Thursday’s deadline rapidly approaching. Acquiring a player such as Kevin Durant would be an ideal scenario. The odds of that happening are slim, as there’s no guarantee Brooklyn will even trade their superstar.

The fact of the matter is that Boston’s current roster construction is built to make a deep postseason run. The Celtics could realistically stand pat ahead of the NBA trade deadline and still be in a quality position. However, addressing their positional needs is important nonetheless.

Jakob Poeltl is an especially intriguing trade candidate. He’s one of the more underrated big men in the league, and would profile well alongside Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown in Boston’s offense. It goes without saying, but Poeltl’s defensive and rebounding prowess would benefit the team as well.

The Celtics seem to prefer a trade that would combine both Gallinari and Pritchard in a deal. Pritchard’s presence would likely help to complete a potential deal amid Gallinari’s injury concern.

Boston will continue to monitor the trade market ahead of the looming deadline. They will try to make a move to enhance their roster, even if it isn’t a high-profile splash.