The Celtics have turned to the Jazz for additional help ahead of the NBA trade deadline.

The Boston Celtics aren't looking to make a huge splash before the 2024 NBA trade deadline. Rather, they're aiming for a smaller move that could bolster their already potent roster.

Utah Jazz forward Simone Fontecchio could fit the bill for that kind of deal. The 28-year-old is reportedly garnering interest from the Celtics ahead of the February 8th deadline, per Tony Jones of The Athletic.

After primarily coming off the bench last season, Fontecchio has transitioned into more a of starting role during the 2023-24 campaign. He's currently averaging 23.2 minutes, 3.5 rebounds, and 8.9 points per game.

Simone Fontecchio dances with Austin Reaves and hits the triple 😲 pic.twitter.com/aKnzazHQ9d — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 5, 2023

Although Boston doesn't have a ton of financial flexibility, the Italian forward works with the front office's budget. He's making about $3.1 million per year, which is conveniently less than the Celtics' $6.2 million TPE. Boston was granted that valuable TPE when it signed-and-traded forward Grant Williams last summer to the Dallas Mavericks. If the C's don't utilize the $6.2 million prior to the deadline, it'll expire.

The Celtics hold a whopping eight second-round picks, so they certainly have some ammo for a less flashy trade. Additionally, they hold an open roster spot at the moment, meaning they could add Fontecchio without dealing someone in return and disrupting team chemistry.

Fontecchio and the Celtics have only met one time this season, and it wasn't a memorable game for any Jazz players. Fontecchio scored seven points in 25 minutes during the January 5th contest and the Celtics destroyed Utah, 126-97.

Just a season before that, Simone Fontecchio had some better showings against the C's. On March 18th of 2023, he posted eight points in his 16 minutes off the bench, helping the Jazz to a 118-117 victory. 13 days later, he notched 12 points and four rebounds in 31 minutes versus Boston, except the Celtics prevailed 122-114.

Overall, the undrafted forward could gel well with Boston's 3-point-centric offense. He's a threat from deep who currently shoots 39.1% from beyond the arc and he knows not to expect major minutes on a talented squad.

Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens has an affinity for players who do well against his team. Plus, the man who used to have his job, Danny Ainge, is now the CEO of Basketball Operations for the Jazz. Perhaps the two former business associates can work together again and strike a deal involving Fontecchio.

Regardless, the C's are in a good spot, as they're 38-12 in the Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, selling at the deadline could be smart for the Jazz, as they're 26-26 and just barely in contention for the NBA Play-In.