As expected, most of the big names have already been plucked off the market in the first few days of NBA free agency. However, there are still a handful of notable players that remain unsigned. One of them is Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams, who according to reports, is still a highly sought-after player as he navigates a potential contract extension with the Celtics.

Boston has already made their move on Williams, extending a $8.4 million qualifying offer, officially making him a restricted free agent. This only means that when he becomes eligible to sign a new deal on Thursday, the Celtics will have the right to match whatever offer he receives in free agency.

As it is, a handful of teams are reportedly still monitoring the 24-year-old situation in Boston. According to Jared Weiss of The Athletic, the Dallas Mavericks, the New York Knicks, the Atlanta Hawks, the Charlotte Hornets, and the Washington Wizards “are all still in the mix” for Williams. Obviously, the Celtics will have a lot of competition on their hands as they try to retain the services of the 6-foot-6 power forward.

It is worth noting that Boston is also expected to extend Jaylen Brown's deal this summer. This move will take up a huge chunk of their already depleted salary cap, which means that they could be priced out of the race to sign Grant Williams. Teams such as the Mavs and the Knicks, among others, are well aware of this fact as they line up their offer for the former Tennessee standout. As it is, Williams may have already played his last game for Boston.