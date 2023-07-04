Luka Doncic isn't the only one who wanted Kyrie Irving back on the Dallas Mavericks. As youngster Jaden Hardy said, everyone on the team were hoping that he would return and run it back with the franchise.

Irving re-signed with the Mavs at the start of free agency, inking a $126 million deal that will keep him in Dallas for the next three years. In the aftermath of the deal, Doncic's role in Irving's return was revealed, with reports nothing that the Slovenian guard told Kyrie that “we need you back.”

Now, according to Hardy, the rest of the Mavs had similar feelings for Irving. They know very well how crucial the veteran playmaker is to the team. And for Hardy himself, he understands that learning directly from Irving will be beneficial in his growth.

“I feel like everybody wanted him to come back. He’s a great player, and with me, I feel like looking up to him, being able to watch him and learn from him, I feel like it’s a great chance,” Jaden Hardy said of Irving's return, per Callie Caplan of the Dallas Morning News.

Is Kyrie Irving perfect for the Mavs?

While the Mavs struggled since trading for Kyrie Irving at the 2022-23 trade deadline, it wasn't really the guard's fault. Dallas didn't have enough defensive players, and it didn't help that they were lacking a legitimate center who can anchor the paint and protect the rim. In the end, defense became their biggest downfall.

However, there's no denying that the Mavs' offense with Irving and Doncic were really lethal. And now that they will have another offseason and training camp together, that chemistry and offense are expected to improve.

Having Irving gives Doncic another legitimate superstar teammate who can help carry the team. Dallas is no longer reliant on Luka alone, which is definitely a good thing in the long run. Hopefully, though, the Mavs can address their other issues (particularly wing depth and the frontcourt) before the 2023-24 season starts.