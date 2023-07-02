The Dallas Mavericks have made a few solid moves to upgrade their roster amid their desire to build a championship-caliber team around face of the franchise Luka Doncic.

The primary and most noteworthy of those moves was their pre-trade deadline acquisition of All-Star guard Kyrie Irving, who they re-signed for $126 million contract at the start of free agency. Free agency also saw them bring back sharpshooter Seth Curry, who suited up for Dallas for two seasons (2016-17 and 2019-20), shooting 43.9 percent from 3-point range in that stretch.

Prior to that, the Mavs added forward Olivier Maxence-Prosper and center Dereck Lively II via the 2023 NBA Draft, making good on their promise to add defensive pieces that can complement and support a leaky defensive backcourt of Luka and Kyrie.

Now, as Dallas marches on, they have their eyes a pair of restricted free agents.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Mavs, per NBA insider Marc Stein, “have interest in two restricted free agents as they seek to address their significant need for a good defender on the wing: Portland's Matisse Thybulle and Boston's Grant Williams.”

“The Blazers and Celtics have been sending behind-the-scenes signals to interested teams that they intend to match any offer sheet for Thybulle or Williams,” Stein adds.

The Mavs still have the $12.4 mid-level exception at their disposal to make another roster addition, which could be the Portland Trail Blazers' Matisse Thybulle or Boston Celtics' Grant Williams.

Barring a trade, Williams — who has long been linked to Dallas — may be a better fit for their roster as currently constructed.