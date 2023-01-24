With the February 9th trade deadline rapidly approaching, the Boston Celtics have expressed interest in another European big man not named Jakob Poeltl. Per Eurohoops, the C’s are reportedly intrigued by New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez.

The 6-foot-11 Spaniard hasn’t played much this season, as he averages just 11.8 minutes per game in the 22 contests he’s entered. He also finds himself behind the talented Jonas Valanciunas and the young Jaxson Hayes on the depth chart, which will likely keep him in the back end of the rotation for the foreseeable future.

If dealt to the Celtics, Hernangomez might fit into a similar role. Boston already has Al Horford, Robert Williams III, and Luke Kornet at the center position, so he would be the third or fourth big off the bench.

However, Boston is also extra careful with Williams’ minutes and Horford sits out on the second leg of back-to-backs. On night’s when neither plays, he could serve as the next man up for the Green Team.

Hernangomez’s brother, Juancho, was even on the Celtics for a short stint during the 2021-22 season. If Willy was to come to Boston like his younger sibling, he’d probably be more of a rental player rather than a long-term piece.

Ultimately, Boston isn’t desperate to trade, as it holds the best record in the NBA at 35-13. However, if the C’s had any weaknesses on their roster, it’d be a lack of big man depth and wing depth, which Hernangomez could help alleviate.

Regardless of whether or not a deal comes to fruition, the Celtics have the luxury of not needing to deal at the deadline if it doesn’t find the right trade.