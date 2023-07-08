The Boston Celtics have reached the Eastern Conference Finals five times in the last seven years, but they were never able to get over the hump and win the championship. This iteration of the Celtics have been lacking something that no one could figure out because they have all the ingredients of a championship squad, so President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens executed major moves that will change the look of the Celtics immensely.

Kristaps Porzingis was one of the biggest additions in the offseason as the organization has prioritized adding an All-Star caliber big man who brings a varying look alongside Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. By adding someone like Porzingis, they let go of two key cogs in the rotation as Marcus Smart is headed to the Memphis Grizzlies and Grant Williams was shipped to the Dallas Mavericks.

With the couple of splashy moves Boston completed, there is one that stands out even if it is a major risk for some diehard Boston fans.

Kristaps Porzingis acquired via a three-way trade on June 23

In terms of free agent signings per se, the Celtics were able to add Dalano Banton and Oshae Brissett as their two signings, so these two individuals will unlikely have consistent rotation minutes under head coach Joe Mazzulla. However, for the offseason moves, it is the Kristaps Porzingis trade that will have a massive impact to the 2023-24 campaign of Boston.

Ever since the Brad Stevens, Ime Udoka and now Joe Mazzulla days, the style of play of the Celtics has been focused on their guards and wings. That tends to be advantageous but only to a certain point as their options dwindle when defenses focus on their main guys. Starting this season, Boston brings in Porzingis who is a fantastic threat from the post, can space the floor well, and more importantly anchor the interior defense of the Celtics.

Al Horford has been donning the Boston jersey for many years, and he is likely on the way out in the next couple of seasons. Robert Williams III has been injured every season of his career, so the Celtics need a different look at that slot. Porzingis can complement Tatum and Brown because he has tremendous catch-and-shoot abilities that is vital in the offense of Mazzulla.

Injuries have been a major concern throughout his career, but one must note that Porzingis played 65 games last season, and it could have been more if the Washington Wizards were not tanking in the final games of the year. The optimism is that his durability will continue getting better during his tenure with Boston.

On the defensive side, it will be difficult to play Porzingis at the 4 on some matchups because of his slow lateral quickness and speed, but the Celtics do have a myriad of options to mitigate that issue. It is Porzingis' shot-blocking prowess that will be a huge boost to Boston's defense, especially with Mazzulla's schemes focused heavily on offense and three-point shooting.

Losing Marcus Smart in the trade was tough to stomach, but the ceiling of Smart's contributions to the organizations may have reached its ceiling already. Smart was the heart and soul of Boston, but his defense took a hit last year, and Derrick White could be the better fit with their nucleus.

A big three of Tatum, Brown, and Porzingis will be tough to defend, but the meshing together as a trio along with the rest of the crew remains to be seen in Beantown.