Is it time to start calling the Thunder real title contenders in the Western Conference?

Over a week into 2024, it has become abundantly clear that the Oklahoma City Thunder are real championship contenders. Although they are one of the younger teams in the NBA, this Thunder roster is filled with high-IQ players who understand their roles on both ends of the court. It also helps to have a player like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is playing as good as any other MVP candidate out there right now. Recently picking up wins over the Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets, and Minnesota Timberwolves, it's clear to see why the Thunder are ranked as high as they are in these NBA Power Rankings.

Do the Thunder need to be active ahead of the trade deadline? This is one of the questions everyone around the league is asking right now, especially since GM Sam Presti and OKC's front office own a slew of draft picks over the next several seasons. Given how well this team has performed to this point and seeing as they are so young, making any roster move may just be the worst thing the Thunder can do at this point. Do not let this team's recent two-game losing skid to the Atlanta Hawks and Brooklyn Nets distract you from the fact that they rank fourth in offensive rating and seventh in defensive rating, according to the NBA's advanced stats.

“We've lost two games in a row that maybe people say we shouldn't, or games that aren't to our character,” Gilgeous-Alexander said in regards to the team's small losing streak. “But it happens. You have to lose to become a winner.”

Just one and a half games behind the Minnesota Timberwolves for the top spot in the Western Conference and practically even with the defending champion Nuggets, the Thunder are in a prime position to contend in the West.

Switching gears to the Eastern Conference, the Celtics remain at the top of the totem pole, dropping just two games over the last month. Aside from Boston at the top, what makes the East special is there are an assortment of teams looking to prove they have what it takes to compete late in the season. The New York Knicks, Indiana Pacers, Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and Orlando Magic are all lumped together in that middle-tier group, but just one win against a team ranked ahead of them could result in drastic changes in the standings.

The Celtics and Thunder come in as the top two teams in the NBA Power Rankings this week as the league prepares for a game in Paris, as well as a matchup between the teams that currently own the two best records.

1. Boston Celtics (-)

2023-24 Record: 28-7, Upcoming schedule: at IND (1/8), vs. MIN (1/10), at MIL (1/11), vs. HOU (1/13)

The Celtics have scored at least 118 points in 10 straight games. Every team in the league has hit a rough patch at some point thus far, yet the Celtics have lost back-to-back games just once this season due to the fact that their starting rotation can break down teams in so many ways. Aside from the scoring production Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown put out, Derrick White has been one of the best three-point shooters in the league and Kristaps Porzingis is averaging over 20 points per night. Throw in the fact that Jrue Holiday and White are elite defensively, and Boston looks unbeatable at times.

Speaking of unbeatable, good luck going to TD Garden and thinking you are going to win, as the Celtics have gone 17-0 on their parquet floor this season, the only team in the NBA that can say they are undefeated at home. White's impact as the do-it-all guy for Boston has really changed their championship outlook, especially since his confidence has skyrocketed.

“My confidence right now is completely different from when I first joined the team,” White admitted recently on JJ Redick's The Old Man & the Three podcast. “If I feel like I'm open, the team just believes in me to take and make those shots. And so I feel like starting with confidence that's definitely a big difference.”

Teams like the Thunder, 76ers, and Timberwolves have proven the Celtics can be beaten. However, it's hard to imagine any team stacking up with this group at full-strength in a seven-game series right now.

2. Oklahoma City Thunder (+1)

2023-24 Record: 23-11, Upcoming schedule: at WAS (1/8), at MIA (1/10), vs. POR (1/11), vs. ORL (1/13)

The Thunder didn't just defeat the Timberwolves, Celtics, and Nuggets recently. Oklahoma City controlled the pace of play in all three of these games against arguably the three best teams in the league. That says a lot about the mindset of this young team and is the main reason why they find themselves ranked where they are in the NBA Power Rankings this week.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is an absolute stud, and there is simply no other way to put it. Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic are obviously the two favorites in the MVP race, but it's time to start having a conversation about what the MVP award really means. Should we make this just a popularity contest regarding stats? Or should this award actually be given to the player who deserves it? What Gilgeous-Alexander has done to take the Thunder from a rebuilding team to an actual contender well ahead of schedule is why he must start garnering attention in the MVP race.

With how well this team has played in recent weeks, it is not out of the realm of possibilities for them to go 4-0 this upcoming week, picking up wins over Miami and Orlando along the way. Hopefully the Thunder stand pat at the trade deadline regarding their core group because what they have right now is very reminiscent of how Oklahoma City built their young core years ago with Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, and James Harden.

3. Denver Nuggets (+2)

2023-24 Record: 26-12, Upcoming schedule: at UTA (1/10), vs. NOP (1/12), vs. IND (1/14)

Losing to the Orlando Magic on Friday night was not ideal for the Denver Nuggets, especially since the Magic only had two of their normal starters available and nine players in total, eight if you don't count rookie Anthony Black who left five minutes into the game with an injury. If it wasn't for a miracle comeback capped off by a heroic buzzer-beater by Nikola Jokic, the Nuggets would have lost to the Golden State Warriors and be on a two-game losing skid.

It seems like teams are beginning to figure out the Nuggets a little bit, especially since Michael Porter Jr.'s production has been inconsistent and their bench really struggles to score. Nonetheless, Denver is still going to be the team to beat in the league until proven otherwise, as Jokic continues to impact the game in more ways than one.

The Nuggets will be favored in all three games they have coming up this week, although the New Orleans Pelicans and Indiana Pacers are not easy opponents to face.

4. Minnesota Timberwolves (-)

2023-24 Record: 25-10, Upcoming schedule: at ORL (1/9), at BOS (1/10), vs. POR (1/12), vs. LAC (1/14)

Despite leading the Western Conference with a 25-9 record, it is still hard to trust the Minnesota Timberwolves because of their offensive lapses. The Timberwolves are within the bottom half of the league in offensive efficiency this season, and they tend to get way too comfortable playing through Anthony Edwards. This isn't necessarily a major problem, as Edwards is a fantastic player and emerging as one of the best scorers in the league, but this constant one-on-one play with very average shooters around the young All-Star won't bode well against the best of the best in the league.

Defensively, Minnesota is really tough to score against. Their length with Karl-Anthony Towns and Defensive Player of the Year front runner Rudy Gobert keeps opponents out of the paint, and Jaden McDaniels is perhaps one of the most underrated defenders in the entire league.

The Timberwolves are ranked No. 4 in the latest NBA Power Rankings. However, they have a tough week coming up with matchups against the Los Angeles Clippers, Magic, and Celtics.

5. Milwaukee Bucks (-3)

2023-24 Record: 25-11, Upcoming schedule: vs. UTA (1/8), vs. BOS (1/11), vs. GSW (1/13), vs. SAC (1/14)

The Milwaukee Bucks have lost four of their last seven games. Seven of their last eight games have been on the road, so maybe we should cut the Bucks some slack here. Giannis Antetokounmpo has had his way with virtually every team the Bucks have faced this season, yet Damian Lillard is still figuring things out.

Some days, Lillard looks like the All-NBA player we have come to know and love. Other days like this past weekend against the Houston Rockets, Lillard disappears and shoots just 5-of-16 from the floor and 1-of-8 from three-point range. The Bucks traded for Lillard with the intention of winning a championship, which is why he needs to be more consistent. Quite honestly, Milwaukee looked better with Jrue Holiday through the years than they have this season with Lillard.

It just seems like there is a little bit of dysfunction within the walls of the Bucks organization right now. Adrian Griffin is still working some things out with his roster, and the Bucks don't seem like they are as together compared to their championship run in 2021. Still, as long as Giannis is on the court, they will win 50-plus games.

6. Los Angeles Clippers (+1)

2023-24 Record: 22-13, Upcoming schedule: vs. MIA (1/1), at PHX (1/3), at NOP (1/5), at LAL (1/7)

Since the start of December, the Los Angeles Clippers have been the best team in the NBA. The Clippers aren't just picking up wins against good teams, they are dismantling many of the teams they run into, increasing their defensive efficiency and intensity every game.

The Clippers' identity with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George has always been built on defense, and it seems like things are trending that way once again. Give Russell Westbrook a lot of credit as well, especially since he has sparked the team's defense in the second unit even though he has never really been known to be a great defensive player. A loss to the Lakers on Sunday night really doesn't mean a whole lot, especially since it seems like every Sunday game this season has had a sense of awkwardness surrounding it.

So far, the Clippers have remained healthy other than Kawhi missing a handful of games a week or so ago. As a result, they find themselves right outside the top five of the NBA Power Rankings.

7. Philadelphia 76ers (-1)

2023-24 Record: 23-12, Upcoming schedule: at ATL (1/10), vs. SAC (1/12)

Joel Embiid has missed five of the Philadelphia 76ers' last seven games. The frontrunner for the MVP award this season, Embiid can only miss a maximum of nine more games this season in order to remain eligible for the award. The Sixers have looked shaky at times over the last week because teams are beginning to learn how to defend them.

The New York Knicks only surrendered 92 points to the Sixers in a 36-point blowout. The Utah Jazz, who are a very poor defensive team, allowed just 109 points to the Sixers, who were without Embiid on Saturday. Other than Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, teams are going to start to challenge the rest of the Sixers' roster to make shots. When they aren't scoring, blowout losses like the one they suffered against the Knicks will occur.

Philadelphia has a short week coming up with just two games against the Atlanta Hawks and Sacramento Kings. The Sixers will get a few days off, as they are not scheduled to play until Wednesday night.

8. New York Knicks (+4)

2023-24 Record: 21-15, Upcoming schedule: vs. POR (1/9), at DAL (1/11), at MEM (1/13)

Many questioned if the Knicks made a mistake giving up RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley, two of their key secondary scorers, for OG Anunoby. Well, the Knicks have gone 4-0 since Anunoby joined the lineup and have won four straight games, three straight by double digits. In terms of their offensive efficiency, New York ranked seventh in offensive rating this past week.

The Knicks are beginning to look like the tough, bully-like team we thought they could be at the start of the season. Back inside the top 10 of the NBA Power Rankings, it wouldn't come as a shock to see the Knicks make a push for the top five. All three matchups this upcoming week are favorable to New York, their hardest being on the road against the Dallas Mavericks, a team that can struggle to find offensive production outside of Luka Doncic at times.

9. Indiana Pacers (+6)

2023-24 Record: 20-15, Upcoming schedule: vs BOS (1/8), vs. WAS (1/10), at ATL (1/12), at DEN (1/14)

After losing to the Los Angeles Lakers in the championship game of the in-season tournament, the Indiana Pacers lost six out of seven games. Since then, they have won six of their last seven games, their only loss being against the Celtics. The Pacers' offense remains one of the best in the league simply because of how fast they play.

When you play with tempo and get a lot of shots up, you tend to score a lot of points. This is the motto for the Pacers this season, and it has worked seeing as they have scored at least 120 points in 27 of their 35 games this season.

With the trade deadline inching closer, the Pacers find themselves as one of those teams that could pull off a big move. Whether they pursue Pascal Siakam, Kyle Kuzma, or someone else, expect the Pacers to show interest in a difference-maker at the forward positions.

10. New Orleans Pelicans (+4)

2023-24 Record: 22-15, Upcoming schedule: at GSW (1/10), at DEN (1/12), at DAL (1/13)

The New Orleans Pelicans are a very dangerous team and are beginning to prove this. After decimating the Sacramento Kings on Sunday, the Pelicans have now won five of their last six games, most of which have been by double digits. CJ McCollum is playing at an All-Star level on offense, while the Pelicans as a whole are proving to be a very strong defensive team.

The problem with New Orleans through the years has been that they've never been fully healthy. Well, the Pelicans' three stars are on the court, their bench depth is back, and they have started to look like a real threat in the Western Conference. It will be interesting to see how they stack up with the teams they are set to face this week.

Continuing their West Coast road trip, the Pelicans are scheduled to play the Warriors on Wednesday, followed by the Nuggets and Mavs. Picking up two wins would surely be a massive step in the right direction for this franchise.

11. Orlando Magic (-2)

2023-24 Record: 21-15, Upcoming schedule: vs. MIN (1/9), at MIA (1/12), at OKC (1/13)

Despite falling a little bit in the NBA Power Rankings, the Magic remain one of the stronger teams in the Eastern Conference. This young team continues to get better each and every game they play, specifically second-year forward Paolo Banchero, who may be playing his way to Indianapolis for the All-Star Game.

Banchero has been on a tear lately, lifting the Magic to wins over the Nuggets and Hawks without Franz Wagner, who is dealing with an ankle injury. Over his last six games, Banchero is averaging 32.3 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game while shooting 46 percent from the floor.

Defensively, the Magic are one of the best teams in the league. Like the Pelicans, their depth is beginning to show. Mo Wagner has been a factor in the frontcourt, Jalen Suggs continues to shine in his breakout year, and Caleb Houstan was the recent star for Orlando in their 117-110 overtime victory over the Hawks on Sunday, scoring 25 points and knocking down seven triples. Keep an eye on the Magic moving forward, especially since they have a chance to take down some of the top teams in the league this week.

12. Miami Heat (-4)

2023-24 Record: 20-15, Upcoming schedule: vs. HOU (1/8), vs. OKC (1/10), vs. ORL (1/12), vs. CHA (1/14)

This season has been an up-and-down journey for the Miami Heat. One week it looks they are trending up the NBA Power Rankings, the next not so much. Jimmy Butler has missed seven of the last eight games, dealing a hit to Miami's defense. On offense, the Heat are still searching for impact players on the bench since Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo have been doing the heavy lifting.

Give a lot of credit to rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. and the season he has had so far. Jaquez has not missed a single game this season, averaging 13.7 points and 3.7 rebounds per game. The rookie swingman has helped fill a little bit of the holes left behind by Gabe Vincent and Max Strus from the offseason.

The Heat have a huge week coming up with opportunities to prove who they are as a team. The Houston Rockets, Magic, and Thunder are all strong defensive teams, so it should be interesting to evaluate the Heat's offensive attack. This is especially true if they continue to be without Butler.

13. Dallas Mavericks (-)

2023-24 Record: 22-15, Upcoming schedule: vs. MEM (1/9), vs. NYK (1/11), vs. NOP (1/13)

With Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic on the court, the Dallas Mavericks have a lot of potential for growth. So far this season, Dallas has been shaky at times, leading to their middle-tier position in these NBA Power Rankings. However, they are trending in the right direction after taking down the Timberwolves in Dallas.

The reason why it's so hard to trust the Mavs right now is because their secondary talent is very streaky. Then again, when Doncic and Irving are combining for 75 points, sometimes 85 points, you only need so much extra production. That has been the story for the Mavs this season and ended up being the focus in their matchup against Minnesota the other night.

As long as their stars are healthy, the Mavs can match up with virtually any team in the league. In terms of their roster and competing for a title, it still seems like the Mavs are missing something.

14. Cleveland Cavaliers (-4)

2023-24 Record: 21-15, Upcoming schedule: vs. BKN (1/11) – Game to be played in Paris, France

It has been very impressive to see the adjustments head coach J.B. Bickerstaff and the Cleveland Cavaliers have made over the last few weeks given all of their injury concerns. With Darius Garland and Evan Mobley sidelined, the Cavs looked like a team that was going to limp into the new year. That has not been the case whatsoever, as the Cavs have won eight of their last 11 games to move to 21-15 on the season, right in the middle of the pack in the Eastern Conference standings.

Although Donovan Mitchell has been the offensive star of the team, Cleveland has spread out their offensive production, making them a tough team to stop. Jarrett Allen is beginning to look like the All-Star he was a few seasons ago, while Caris LeVert has really sparked a jolt for the team on offense without Garland in the backcourt.

The Cavs now head overseas for a game in Paris against the Brooklyn Nets.

15. Sacramento Kings (-4)

2023-24 Record: 21-14, Upcoming schedule: at DET (1/9), at CHA (1/10), at PHI (1/12), at MIL (1/14)

Speaking of teams it is hard to trust right now, let's have a real conversation about the Sacramento Kings. Mike Brown is a fantastic coach who has changed the culture in Sacramento. De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis are both All-Stars who impact every game they play in. However, the Kings are not as good as they were a season ago.

Harrison Barnes will have a couple of good games for every stretch of 10 games he is ineffective in and Kevin Huerter has really struggled to find his footing from deep this season, shooting just 34.1 percent from the perimeter. With the Kings still not letting Keegan Murray loose and trying to fit him in a particular role, this team is not at the level where they can truly compete in the West yet.

If you need any proof of this, go watch what the Pelicans did to the Kings on Sunday. Sure, this is just one game, but there have been multiple instances this year where Sacramento has fallen victim to their offensive lapses. With no defensive pressure and streaky production outside of Fox, the Kings have a lot of work to do if they are to be taken serious by the time the playoffs roll around.

16. Houston Rockets (+2)

2023-24 Record: 18-16, Upcoming schedule: at MIA (1/8), at CHI (1/10), at DET (1/12), at BOS (1/13)

The Houston Rockets continue to lurk in the NBA Power Rankings as a result of their terrific defense. Head coach Ime Udoka has really turned things around in Houston, getting his younger players to believe in the fact that their defensive success can translate to production on offense.

Recently defeating the Bucks despite Giannis Antetokounmpo going for 48 points, the Rockets are trending in the right direction. It also helps when you have a player like Alperen Sengun, who has really looked like an All-Star center this season. Sengun has been labeled as a “mini Jokic” type of big man given his all-around abilities, plus he has even drawn the “superstar” label from Fred VanVleet.

There is a lot to like about this fun, energetic, and athletic Rockets team.

17. Phoenix Suns (-)

2023-24 Record: 19-17, Upcoming schedule: at LAC (1/8), at LAL (1/11), at POR (1/14)

What do we make of the Phoenix Suns right now? Heading into Sunday, this team had won five out of six games and were doing so without Kevin Durant. Then on Sunday, the Suns had their full arsenal of players against a struggling Memphis Grizzlies team that was without Ja Morant. There is no way the Suns were going to lose this game, right?

Well, Phoenix surrendered 121 points to the Grizzlies and, quite honestly, they looked like the worst defensive team in the NBA against Memphis in this game. The Suns have some massive internal problems to figure out because this team looks disconnected and just thrown together, with yet another brutal fourth quarter leading to a loss.

The Suns look very sloppy on the court and are very predictable on offense seeing as they hardly ever move the ball with Devin Booker and Durant playing in isolation. Until they prove they can change, the Suns will remain in the bottom half of the NBA Power Rankings.

18. Golden State Warriors (+1)

2023-24 Record: 17-19, Upcoming schedule: vs. NOP (1/10), at CHI (1/12), at MIL (1/13)

There are just over four weeks until the NBA trade deadline. All eyes are on the Golden State Warriors and what they could potentially do with the deadline nearing.

Draymond Green has returned from his suspension for the Warriors, which is good news, but they recently lost Gary Payton II to a hamstring injury and Chris Paul to a fractured hand. On Sunday night, this team lost by 15 points on their home court to the Toronto Raptors after surrendering 133 points.

The Warriors look lost, they look defeated, and there are no players they can turn to right now on their bench and feel confident about. If they don't make any big moves, Golden State is in danger of missing the playoffs and falling deeper down the NBA Power Rankings.

19. Los Angeles Lakers (-3)

2023-24 Record: 18-19, Upcoming schedule: vs. TOR (1/9), vs. PHX (1/11), at UTA (1/13)

The Los Angeles Lakers surprisingly pulled off a win against the Clippers on Sunday night, ending what had become a losing skid everyone around the league was talking about. Darvin Ham has been the focus in Los Angeles with external pressure pushing for a change in leadership. However, it doesn't appear as if the Lakers are going to be moving on from Ham anytime soon, as the head coach seems pretty confident in his status.

“This is the NBA, man. This is a marathon, and you have to look at the totality of the picture,” Ham said recently. “I’m tired of people living and dying with every single game we play. It’s ludicrous, actually. It’s like, ‘C’mon man, this is a marathon.’ And we hit a tough stretch.”

Since defeating the Pacers in Las Vegas, the Lakers have lost 10 of their last 14 games. Will the Lakers make a move over the next few weeks?

20. Utah Jazz (+2)

2023-24 Record: 17-20, Upcoming schedule: at MIL (1/8), vs. DEN (1/10), vs. TOR (1/12), vs. LAL (1/13)

The one team that is sneaking up in the Western Conference standings that nobody is wanting to talk about is the Utah Jazz. While many are expecting them to be sellers at the trade deadline, the Jazz may wind up shocking everyone and actually look to add talent seeing as they are on the cusp of working their way into the play-in tournament region of the standings.

Led by Lauri Markkanen, who the team truly has no interest in trading anytime soon, the Jazz have really found a balance between the production they receive from their starters and their bench unit. Believe it or not, Utah has a really deep roster, especially since they have impactful players like Jordan Clarkson, Walker Kessler, and Kelly Olynyk leading the second unit off the bench.

The Jazz have looked impressive in recent weeks and have a real opportunity to continue rising up the NBA Power Rankings this week. Wins against the Bucks and/or Nuggets would capture the attention of many around the league.

21. Toronto Raptors (+5)

2023-24 Record: 15-21, Upcoming schedule: at LAL (1/9), at LAC (1/10), at UTA (1/12)

The Toronto Raptors were very close to pulling off a 4-0 record this past week. Unfortunately, they lost by five points in Sacramento on Friday night. Initially thought to be taking a step back after dealing Anunoby to the Knicks, the Raptors have gained the production they were missing by acquiring Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett.

This new-look Raptors team is energetic and fun to watch, which is why they are beginning to work their way up the Eastern Conference standings. However, Pascal Siakam's future continues to be a major question mark.

In the final year of his contract and hearing his name come up in trade rumors every day, Siakam is the best player currently on the trade block. The decision to possibly move on from Siakam could change the landscape of the entire league.

22. Chicago Bulls (-1)

2023-24 Record: 16-21, Upcoming schedule: at CHA (1/8), vs. HOU (1/10), vs. GSW (1/12), at SAS (1/13)

Much like the Raptors with Siakam, the Chicago Bulls continue to ponder the question of whether or not they should move Zach LaVine. Chicago played well with LaVine injured and are now just five games below .500 on the season. The Bulls can make up even more ground this week with three of their matchups coming against teams with a losing record.

Aside from all the questions with LaVine, the focus for the Bulls right now needs to be on the season at hand. Do they think they can truly be competitive in the Eastern Conference? If this answer is yes, then Chicago really shouldn't change much about their roster.

However, if they are looking big picture and towards the future, then maybe it is time for the Bulls to hit the reset button and accept their fate near the bottom of the NBA Power Rankings.

23. Brooklyn Nets (-3)

2023-24 Record: 16-21, Upcoming schedule: vs. CLE (1/11) – Game to be played in Paris, France

Do not let their win over the Thunder last week fool you, as the Brooklyn Nets have a lot of problems right now. Outside of Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson, the Nets are going to be open for business at the trade deadline as sellers. Seeing as they have various veteran players who can help contending teams right now, it would be wise for the Nets to try and add as much value as they possibly can.

The Nets have lost 12 of their last 16 games and really don't have an identity. Brooklyn is horrendous on defense outside of Nic Claxton in the paint, they have struggled to score on the interior, and a lot of their lineups and rotations seem to clash with one another.

Sinking down the NBA Power Rankings, the Nets are on the verge of falling out of the postseason picture entirely. The good news is the Nets can take a sigh of relief and enjoy their week in Paris. Perhaps this is the mental refresher this group needs.

24. Atlanta Hawks (-)

2023-24 Record: 14-21, Upcoming schedule: vs. PHI (1/10), vs. IND (1/12), vs. WAS (1/13)

The Atlanta Hawks are bad, which is quite surprising because they have a talented roster. The problem is the Hawks are one of the worst defensive teams in the NBA and have blown a lot of leads. They're also one of the worst clutch teams in the Association, going 8-15 in those games.

Now, Dejounte Murray is on the trade block even though he received a contract extension in the offseason. The more games this team loses, the more likely it becomes that Murray gets moved ahead of the trade deadline. There is not much to say about the Hawks right now other than they need to win games in order to avoid a total internal collapse.

25. Memphis Grizzlies (-2)

2023-24 Record: 13-23, Upcoming schedule: at DAL (1/9), vs. LAC (1/12), vs. NYK (1/13)

Since Ja Morant has returned from his suspension, the Grizzlies have gone 7-4, including 6-3 in games with Morant. The hole they dug themselves to begin the season may wind up being way too much to overcome given how stacked the Western Conference is this season. Back-to-back road wins over the Lakers and Suns while scoring 120 points in both games does present some promise for this group.

With Morant and Marcus Smart on the floor together, as well as Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. providing scoring, the Grizzlies can be a tough team to face. Confidence is the biggest non-Morant factor that held the Grizzlies back to this point, leading to their low spot in the NBA Power Rankings.

If they can regain confidence in themselves and their ability to win one game at a time, Memphis will be able to put themselves in a position to compete for a playoff spot. A tough schedule approaching presents opportunity for change. With or without Morant, this team is capable of winning games if they truly believe they can.

26. Portland Trail Blazers (-1)

2023-24 Record: 10-25, Upcoming schedule: at NYK (1/9), at OKC (1/11), at MIN (1/12), vs. PHX (1/14)

The Portland Trail Blazers won their 10th game of the season on Sunday night when they defeated the Nets. The story for the Blazers this season has been about their youth and the fact that they don't have the firepower to compete right now.

The Blazers are trying to learn as much about themselves as possible, which is fine seeing as they are fresh into the post-Damian Lillard era. One bright spot for them has been Scoot Henderson returning from injury and beginning to look like the player Portland thought they drafted.

Scoot has averaged 16.4 points, 7.6 assists, and 3.6 rebounds over his last seven games. Portland has gone 3-4 in their last seven games with Henderson on the court.

27. Charlotte Hornets (-)

2023-24 Record: 8-25, Upcoming schedule: vs. CHI (1/8), vs. SAC (1/10), at SAS (1/12), at MIA (1/14)

LaMelo Ball is on the verge of returning to the Charlotte Hornets, a team that once again is trending towards having high odds in the NBA Draft Lottery. Nothing has gone right for the Hornets, and this is a result of their injury issues and lack of leadership.

There are truly no veteran leaders in this locker room. For years, the front office has been hesitant to go out in free agency or the trade market in order to bring impactful players to Charlotte.

Until this happens, the Hornets will remain a low-tiered team in the NBA Power Rankings.

28. San Antonio Spurs (+1)

2023-24 Record: 5-30, Upcoming schedule: at DET (1/10), vs. CHA (1/12), vs. CHI (1/13)

Put Victor Wembanyama in the All-Star Game. NBA fans want to see Wemby there, the entire nation of France wants to see Wemby there, and the NBA social team surely wants to see Wemby there.

Yes, the San Antonio Spurs have been bad and usually a five-win team doesn't get the recognition of an All-Star talent. Then again, a five-win team has ever had a talent quite like Wembanyama.

The Spurs' 5-30 record is ugly and a five-game losing streak is no good, but the last three losses showed some promise. They were close in all three and had their chances against the Bucks and Cavs. If San Antonio can play like that more moving forward, the wins will come.

29. Washington Wizards (-1)

2023-24 Record: 6-29, Upcoming schedule: vs. OKC (1/8), at IND (1/10), at ATL (1/13)

Whereas the Spurs have potential for growth, the Washington Wizards continue to be an organization many around the league shake their heads at. Trading for Jordan Poole in the offseason has seemed to blow up in the Wizards' faces and, now, both Kyle Kuzma and Tyus Jones find themselves on the trade block.

If the Wizards win more than 20 games this season, that would come as a major shock. At this point, they need to stop playing veteran guys and understand that in order to rebuild, youthful talents like Bilal Coulibaly, Johnny Davis, and others need playing time. Washington isn't going to make the playoffs this season, so why not at least get a look at the young players on your roster?

30. Detroit Pistons (-)

2023-24 Record: 3-33, Upcoming schedule: vs. SAC (1/9), vs. SAS (1/10), vs. HOU (1/12)

The Detroit Pistons ended their monstrous 28-game losing streak in their final game of 2023. Now, they are still searching for their first win of 2024, as they find themselves on a four-game losing skid.

To make matters worse, Cade Cunningham left their last game against the Nuggets with a knee injury and could wind up missing some time as a result.

How long will this current losing streak last in Detroit? With three straight home games coming up, one of which is against the Spurs, the Pistons may wind up getting their first win of 2024 this week. Hey, at least Detroit can be happy about the Lions being in the NFL Playoffs!