The NBA offseason is finally here, and that means the sweepstakes for star players are in full swing. Yet, before Boston Celtics fans get too excited about acquiring another big name, say, three-time All-Star Bradley Beal, the front office might have other priorities.

According to NBA insider Brian Windhorst, the C's are not interested in trading for Beal. The Washington Wizards star has a massive contract and could reportedly be on the move, but Windhorst asserted on ESPN's NBA Today that the Celtics would rather keep their core together.

“My feel from talking to sources is that the Celtics are not necessarily in on this one,” he said.

Instead of striking a deal for Beal, who'll be making more than $46 million in each of the next four seasons, Boston could be locked in on extending Jaylen Brown. The Celtics guard is eligible for a super max contract and if Boston chose to bring in Beal that'd probably mean no payday for Brown.

Bradley Beal’s remaining salary: 2023-24 = $46.7 million

2024-25 = $50.2 million

2025-26 = $53.7 million

2026-27 = $57.1 million (player option) — Evan Sidery (@esidery) June 14, 2023

If Brown isn't extended, he'll become an unrestricted free agent next summer. The Celtics have seen what Brown and fellow star Jayson Tatum can do, but the hope is that both of the young Jays have more to offer.

“[The Celtics'] intention is to get Jaylen Brown done on a contract extension this year and that even if they got Jaylen Brown done, the idea of bringing in Bradley Beal would be extraordinarily difficult because of the three contracts together,” Windhorst added. “I don't think any conversation that involves trading Jaylen Brown is something the Celtics are super interested in right now.”

Essentially, a move for Beal would probably result in Brown being swapped or eventually leaving in free agency. With Tatum and Brown at the helm, the C's have had a fair amount of playoff success, so mixing it up for Beal might not be a risk worth taking. Of course, some think it's time to break up the dynamic duo after a disappointing postseason finish, making this a complicated decision for the front office.

For now, though, it sounds like Boston will want to run it back again with its franchise players.