The Boston Celtics are not going anywhere. Anyone who wants them will get them, one of the best rosters in recent memory, for the next several seasons despite the franchise being put up for sale.

Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Jrue Holiday, Derrick White and Kristaps Porzingis just won it all in their first season together, becoming a fearsome starting five that launches threes, defends hard and runs opponents off the floor often. They get paid top dollar, as they should. The Celtics' front office is committed to its championship-winning core despite the massive payroll and luxury taxes it will rack up in the coming years, according to Jared Weiss of The Athletic.

Weiss writes the following: “The presumption that nobody will pay half a billion dollars for a single season is too strong. Everything I’ve heard from team sources is that the front office wants to keep this going for several years, and Jrue Holiday’s four-year extension was a good indicator that this is more than a one-year window. If Kristaps Porziņģis can stay healthy — we’ll be saying that for the rest of his career — this team should remain a top contender for at least a couple of years. It doesn’t seem like the second apron penalties are going to force it to take a step back before that window closes.”

Celtics willing to spend big for championship-winning roster

The Celtics wouldn’t have shelled out massive contract extensions for Holiday during the season and for White and Tatum during the offseason if they weren’t committed. They know how expensive this roster is going to get (on top of how pricey it already is). But for the Celtics, all that matters is raising championship banners. Dismantling this team won’t be taken well when it eventually happens but ownership is making sure it has multiple chances at glory.

Among the Celtics' starters, Porzingis is the only one not signed through the 2026-27 season, though his contract does have two more seasons remaining. Key bench players Sam Hauser and Payton Pritchard are locked in beyond that season. In the foreseeable future, aside from any potential injury replacements, Boston's big task will be replacing the aging Al Horford.

Not every team that spends exorbitant amounts of money is rewarded with the highest levels of success. The Celtics, though, spent wisely and made great roster moves, making them the team to beat.