With the NBA trade deadline looming in just over a month, rumors and potential packages have been swirling around the league. There was even rumored interest in Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard, however these reports likely won’t come to fruition.

The chances the C’s deal Pritchard before the Feb. 9 deadline are slim to none, according to Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe. Although the third-year Celtic has seen a sizable decrease in minutes, he’s still a valued member of the franchise who can provide an offensive spark off the bench.

Plus, Pritchard can step in when either Malcolm Brogdon or Marcus Smart sit, as the two guards have a spotty injury history and will probably miss more games this season.

It could be tough for the former first-round pick, though, because when the Celtics are fully healthy he might not see the court much. So far, he’s averaging just 9.9 minutes per game this season and only played two minutes in garbage time during a Sunday night loss to the Denver Nuggets.

As a result, Pritchard’s numbers have taken a dive, yet it’s clear that he’s a better scorer than his four points-per-game average lets on. While he could be utilized more by other teams in need of a backup point guard (like the Phoenix Suns or Milwaukee Bucks), the Oregon native always seems to play hard in his limited minutes — something Boston can’t take for granted.

Even though Payton Pritchard hasn’t been able to shine much during the 2022-23 campaign, he’ll serve an important role whenever a Boston guard goes down. It’s not ideal for the 24-year-old, yet it’ll help him stay on a contending team.