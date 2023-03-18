The Portland Trail Blazers made a number of changes to their front office, coaching staff, and roster personnel over the past two seasons as they attempt to reclaim the respect that they’ve had in previous years. An integral part of that was hiring former NBA star Chauncey Billups to be the head coach of the franchise, a feat that the five-time All-Star accomplished in 2022.

While Billups’ arrival was met with an interesting mix of fanfare and disappointment, there was no doubt that Billups is a bright mind that could prove himself capable of steering the Blazers in the right direction.

Fast forward to the 2022-23 season, with star point guard Damian Lillard at full health, and Portland is currently 31-39. Though below a .500 record, they’re still not officially out of the playoff race and are already 4.0 games ahead of their record in 2021-22 (27-55).

Fortunately for Billups, the Blazers understand that turnaround take time and they see the growth of the team, including the development of young players such as explosive wing Shaedon Sharpe. As a result, “the idea of firing Billups “hasn’t even crossed [the Blazers] minds,” per Jason Quick of The Athletic.

“After Friday’s game, three key players — [Jerami] Grant, Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons — told The Athletic they endorse Billups, the strongest vote of confidence coming from Grant, whose free agency this summer is a crucial component in the team’s vision of building a winner.

“‘I’m ready to run through a wall for him, no matter what,” Grant says. “I’m looking forward to playing for him.”