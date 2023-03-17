Joey Mistretta is a writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California and spent the majority of his time growing up playing baseball and basketball. He graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism. In addition to writing, Mistretta runs a sports Youtube channel and works as a seasonal play-by-play sports broadcaster.

Will the Portland Trail Blazers shut down Damian Lillard? A recent report suggests that Portland may consider cutting the season short for their superstar point guard if they continue to struggle according to Chris Haynes on the #ThisLeague Uncut Podcast, via basketball.realgm.com.

“I’ll say this: Dame probably has five or six more games left before Portland probably shuts him down for the season,” Haynes said on the podcast.

Haynes was then asked whether or not Damian Lillard would be okay with getting shut down.

“He’s going to have to be okay if they’re not in contention to jump in that play-in. At that point, it’s probably not worth it.”

Damian Lillard is currently dealing with a minor injury concern. However, he’s in the midst of a superb campaign.

Lillard, who was named to his seventh All-Star game this season, is averaging over 32 points per game on 46.5 percent field goal and just under 38 percent three-point shooting. He’s also dishing out over seven assists per game. Lillard continues to perform at a high level.

The same cannot be said for the Blazers.

Portland heads into their Friday night clash with the Boston Celtics having dropped four games in a row and six of their last eight contests overall. The Blazers are trying to keep their playoff hopes alive, which is why the next five or so games will be pivotal for them. As Haynes said, Damian Lillard could realistically be shut down if they are unable to turn things around as soon as possible.