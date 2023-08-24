Who in the world would want to trade for James Harden? The Philadelphia 76ers front office has surely asked itself this question repeatedly as Harden makes it clearer and clearer that he wants to be traded from the Sixers.

In an appearance on the Clap You Hands podcast, longtime NBA reporter Howard Beck said that the trade market for Harden “is not exactly robust at the moment.” He added later that he believes there are numerous teams interested in a trade, with one of them being the Los Angeles Clippers, Harden's preferred destination.

“I’m told there's, like, three or four teams, counting the Clippers…that would have some interest,” Beck said at the 9:58 mark of the episode. He added that he doesn’t know for sure who the teams are but speculated that the Brooklyn Nets, Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls make sense, as each team wants to win and could use an additional offensive creator.

It shouldn’t come as a total shock that teams are interested in trading for Harden, who led the league in assists last season and is still good enough to score roughly 20 points per game. Of course, interest can vary by team and doesn’t indicate that any team will pursue a deal or even make an offer. However, after everything Harden has done to diminish his value and the worries about how his game will age, trading for him brings a gigantic risk, especially with his contract expiring after the season.

Beck also says that he doesn’t expect the Sixers to receive a star or a significant package of draft picks in exchange for James Harden. With the way he has tanked his trade value for Philly, it makes total sense that the team won’t get the return it hopes for. If the Sixers can’t figure a way out of this mess, their window of playoff contention could be over soon.