A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

D’Angelo Russell has been tearing it up since making the big move to join the Los Angeles Lakers during the NBA trade deadline. The one-time All-Star had another big night on Sunday, leading the way for Lakers in what turned out to be a hard-fought loss at the hands of the New York Knicks. In spite of the defeat, Lakers fans can take comfort in the fact that their new star point guard is adjusting very well to life in Hollywood.

Russell’s contract is something to keep an eye on, though. The 27-year-old is now in the final year of his current deal, and he is expected to be a free agent at the end of this season. ESPN’s NBA guru Adrian Wojnarowski reports, however, that Laker Nation need not fear a potential exit from Russell, given his supposed desire to remain in LA for the long haul:

“D’Angelo Russell very much wanted a second chance in LA with the Lakers and you’ve seen the impact he made coming back against Toronto the other night, playing great in a win, and again tonight,” Woj said, via Jacob Rude of Silver Screen & Roll. “He wants to be the point guard of the future for this organization. He’ll be a free agent this summer.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

This is Russell’s second stint with LA after the Lakers drafted him as the No. 2 overall pick back in 2015. He spent just two seasons with the Lakers, though, before the team decided to ship him off to the Brooklyn Nets in 2017.

This time around, D’Angelo Russell wants to make the most out of his second chance with the squad. It’s been so far so good for the 6-foot-4 point guard, and unless he has a significant change of heart between now and when free agency opens, it seems like Russell wants to make sure that his second stint in LA is far longer than his first one.