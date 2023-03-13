Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

D’Angelo Russell went off against the New York Knicks, sparking plenty of positive reactions from Los Angeles Lakers fans who are definitely thankful he’s back in LA.

Russell had a hot start against the Knicks, exploding for 13 points in the first quarter to keep LA within striking distance of the hot-handed New York squad. D’Lo and Julius Randle actually engaged in an intense battle early on, with the ‘Bockers big man dropping 18 points in the opening frame.

Of course Lakers fans absolutely loved what Russell showed and were full of praises for him as the contest went on. The explosive scorer finished with 33 points in the game, albeit in a losing effort as New York escaped with the 112-108 victory.

“D’Angelo Russell aka The Prodigal Son,” one fan commented. Another supporter wrote, “D’Angelo Russell is playing out of his mind. So efficient! Calm, patient, and confidence on 100.”

A third LA faithful shared how much he’s enjoying the battle between the two ex-Lakers teammates in Russell and Randle, “Julius Randle (former Laker) and D’Angelo Russell (current 2nd stint with the Lakers) are dueling hard tonight!”

The Lakers are certainly lucky to have D’Angelo Russell back on the team. The 27-year-old guard has been sensational for the team, and he’s been bringing some much-needed confidence to LA since his return.

In fact in their recent win over the Toronto Raptors, Russell boldly claimed that their recent opponents were lucky he missed some time due to an ankle sprain. After all, he feels he is set for a huge breakout before his injury slowed him down.

“They’re lucky I sprained my ankle. Simple as that. I was ready to go crazy and have fun with this,” Russell said after their win over Toronto.

Sure enough, Russell is walking the talk.