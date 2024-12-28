There is no doubt that Sacramento Kings star De'Aaron Fox has been in trade rumors as the deadline approaches on Feb. 6 and the struggles continue for the team. This was amplified when the Kings surprisingly fired head coach Mike Brown as when talking about Fox, ESPN insider Tim MacMahon discussed the teams linked to the star point guard.

The four teams mentioned in connection to Fox are the San Antonio Spurs, the Houston Rockets, the Los Angeles Lakers, and the Miami Heat on the podcast “The Hoop Collective” along with Brian Windhorst and Tim Bontemps. He would mention to “keep an eye” on the first two, questioned the Lakers link, and mentioned he “heard Miami” since Fox and star Bam Adebayo both went to the University of Kentucky and were teammates.

“If he does ask out, San Antonio, Houston, keep an eye on those two,” MacMahon said. “I’ve heard Lakers but it’s hard for me to tell how much of that is just people jumping to conclusions because he's a Klutch client. And I’ve heard Miami with the Bam connection there.”

MacMahon would focus more so on the Rockets and Spurs and he spoke about the two teams needing offensive engines which Fox has been. Especially San Antonio as he spoke about the possible duo of Fox and Victor Wembanyama.

“I think Fox is a hell of a player, I think you put him in Houston or San Antonio I think they’d be pretty scary,” MacMahon said.

Kings reportedly hold “zero interest” in trading De'Aaron Fox

Speaking about the speculation, ClutchPoints NBA Insider Brett Sigel reported that the Kings are not looking to trade Fox and that “they intend to give him the supermax extension he wants.” He would also say that if Fox were to ask for a trade, there would no double be “numerous suitors.”

“Despite the fact that he has one more year left on his contract and the Kings' struggles are mounting, this organization holds zero interest in trading Fox before the trade deadline this season, multiple league sources told ClutchPoints,” Siegel wrote. “Fox is the face of the Kings' franchise, and they intend to give him the supermax extension he wants. While this will be a hot topic in league circles over the next several months and heading into the offseason, Sacramento and Fox are not looking to part ways at this moment.”

“If things change and Fox eventually asks for a trade after this season, he will have numerous suitors,” Siegel continued. “Right now, it is pointless to speculate about who could target Fox in a trade or free agency simply due to the fact that he is committed to the Kings this season and the organization holds no interest in seeing him leave.”

At any rate, the team is currently 13-18 which puts them 12th in the Western Conference as the Kings next face the Lakers on Saturday night.