The Sacramento Kings will attempt to avoid a season sweep as they face the Los Angeles Lakers in Southern California on Saturday. It's a Pacific Division clash at Crypto as we continue our NBA odds series and make a Kings-Lakers prediction and pick.

The Lakers lead the head-to-head series 284-168. Amazingly, the Lakers have a chance to sweep the Kings for the first time since the 2009-2010 season. It's been good times as the Lakers recently beat the Kings 103-99 and 113-100 in Sacramento. Before that, they edged out the Kings 131-127 on October 26 at Crypto. The Kings are 6-4 in 10 games against the Lakers. Additionally, they are 4-1 in the past five games at Crypto.

How To Watch Kings vs. Lakers

Time: 10:30 PM ET/7:30 PM PT

TV: Sportsnet-LA and NBC Sports Bay Area

Why the Kings Could Cover the Spread/Win

It has been a bad season in Sacramento, and it has gotten to a boiling point as the Kings have fired Mike Brown. The firing has left fans divided on whether Brown deserves it or if the players need to be held accountable. If the playoffs began today, the Kings would be on the outside looking in, as they currently are 13-18 and sitting in 12th place in the Western Conference, trailing the Phoenix Suns by one game for the last play-in spot.

De'Aron Fox has averaged 28.3 points per game against the Lakers over three games this season while shooting 51.8 percent from the field, including 38 percent from the three-point line. However, he has been sloppy with the basketball in those games, turning the ball over eight times. Fox has been the subject of trade rumors, but he will still be there and ready to lead the Kings as they try and take down the Lakers for the first time this season.

Domantas Sabonis has averaged 22 points and 14.3 rebounds per game while shooting 64.2 percent from the field. Unfortunately, he has struggled from the charity stripe, going 3 for 10. DeMar DeRozan has averaged 15 points per game while shooting 48.5 percent from the floor, including 42.8 percent from beyond the arc. Yet, he also has struggled at the charity stripe, going 3 for 7 from the line. Others like Malik Monk and Keegan Murray must step up. Monk averaged 12.6 points per game but also had 10 turnovers across three games against the Lakers. Meanwhile, Murray averaged 11.3 points per game while shooting 38.7 percent from the floor, including 33 percent from the triples.

The Kings will cover the spread if they can convert their shots at the charity stripe, which was the main reason they lost two games. Then, they must defend the rim and prevent Anthony Davis from dominating.

Why the Lakers Could Cover the Spread/Win

In the past, when the Lakers needed a game-winning shot attempt, it was usually LeBron James driving down the lane and taking a fade-away shot or chucking a shot from beyond the arc. Instead, Austin Reaves hit the game-winner on Christmas Day to beat the Golden State Warriors. Reaves is averaging 17.4 points per game while shooting 43.8 percent from the floor, including 35.5 percent from the triples.

Davis rolled his ankle on Christmas Day but insisted he will play against the Kings. So far, he has averaged 25.7 points and 11.4 rebounds per game this season. Davis had 31 points in the last game against the Kings at Crypto. Meanwhile, LeBron James is still around, making plays happen for the Lakers and willing them to victory on many nights. James is averaging 23.5 points and nine assists per game while shooting 49.6 percent from the floor, including 35.7 percent from the three-point line.

D'Angelo Russell did not play on Christmas Day due to a thumb injury and is questionable for this game. Thus, guys like Rui Hachimura will attempt to be a good secondary option behind Davis, James, and Reaves. Dalton Knecht will look to figure into the scoring as well, as the rookie attempts to continue to develop his game.

The Lakers will cover the spread if their “Big 3” can continue to convert on their shot attempts. Then, they must defend the rim and prevent Fox, Sabonis, and DeRozan from hitting their shots.

Final Kings-Lakers Prediction & Pick

The Kings are 10-21-1 against the spread, while the Lakers are 14-16 against the odds. Moreover, the Kings are 6-7 against the spread on the road, while the Lakers are 7-6 against the odds at home. The Kings are 2-5 against the spread when facing the Western Conference, while the Lakers are 6-1 against the odds when facing the Pacific.

The Kings are in absolute disarray right now. Because of that, it's tough to see them doing anything. I have the Lakers covering at home with a win on Saturday.

Final Kings-Lakers Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Lakers: -2 (-110)