The Sacramento Kings are facing questions about the future of De’Aaron Fox, their franchise cornerstone, after a meeting between Fox’s agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, and team executives. According to a report from The Athletic, Paul met with Kings general manager Monte McNair and assistant general manager Wes Wilcox on Thursday to discuss the star guard’s uncertain trajectory with the organization.

The meeting reportedly took place before Sacramento hosted the Los Angeles Lakers and centered around a pivotal question for the Kings: “What’s the plan here?” according to league and team sources cited by Sam Amick and Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

Fox, who has spent his entire eight-year career in Sacramento, had the opportunity to sign a three-year, $165 million contract extension during the offseason. However, he opted to wait, wanting to see how the Kings’ performance unfolds during the 2024-25 NBA season. Fox is currently making $34.8 million this season and is set to earn $37 million in the final year of his deal in 2025-26.

De'Aaron Fox outlines priorities for future success with the Kings

On Draymond Green’s podcast earlier this week, Fox elaborated on his mindset regarding his future with the team.

“It all has to do with the team, the organization, where are we going. I want to make sure that we’re in a position to try and win in the future because that’s ultimately what I want to do,” Fox said. “I know I’ll make enough money regardless of where I play or what I do, I’m going to be fine.”

Fox continued by emphasizing the importance of the Kings’ competitiveness.

“Are we looking like we’re continuing to get better year after year and are we going to compete at a high level? That’s all mine is. If we could show that this year, you sign an extension now. If not, I still have another year, but that’s where my mindset is. At some point, will we be able to compete for a championship or compete at a high level for a long time?”

Kings face uncertainty amid season struggles

Despite the trade rumors surrounding Fox, NBA Insider Brett Siegel has reported that the Kings have “zero intentions” of trading the All-Star guard.

The Kings, however, have struggled to gain traction this season, holding a 13-15 record ahead of a rematch against the 15-12 Lakers on Saturday night. Sacramento’s struggles have persisted for much of Fox’s tenure. While the team broke a 16-year playoff drought during the 2022-23 season, they were eliminated in the first round by the Golden State Warriors. The following year, they failed to make the postseason, falling to the New Orleans Pelicans in the Play-In Tournament.

Fox has continued to excel individually, averaging 26.2 points, 6.1 assists, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.7 steals per game while shooting 48% from the field and 32.6% from beyond the arc this season. However, the team’s inability to capitalize on his performance has raised concerns about its long-term direction.

As Fox approaches a potential decision on his future, the Kings must address the broader question of whether their current trajectory aligns with the guard’s championship aspirations. The meeting between Paul, McNair, and Wilcox suggests that discussions about Fox’s role and the team’s plans are intensifying as Sacramento navigates another challenging season.