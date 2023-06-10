There's been a lot of talk surrounding Trae Young and his future with the Atlanta Hawks this summer, with a trade appearing to be a possibility. However, he's not the only one the franchise could consider dealing in the coming months. Per Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, the Hawks may look for a new home for Dejounte Murray due to the contract desires that could put him out of the team's price range.

“Murray is due $18.2 million this season but may not be open to an extension limited to a $25.4 million starting salary. Unless Atlanta can shed significant salary elsewhere, they may not be able to afford Murray at his current price, let alone on a new deal in his likely asking range above $30 million.”

Murray had a respectable first season alongside Trae in the Hawks backcourt but to be brutally honest, Atlanta went out and acquired him to help this club make a deep playoff run. That didn't happen as they bowed out in the first round at the hands of the Boston Celtics.

The former San Antonio Spur isn't a free agent until 2024 but you'd have to imagine Dejounte Murray will be hoping for a new deal in the ballpark of $30 million. As Pincus pointed out, the Hawks cannot afford that.

When it comes to Young, he hasn't actually requested a trade but that hasn't stopped the buzz. With a solid head coach in Quin Snyder, it only makes sense for them to run it back with this star duo.

Dejounte Murray averaged 20.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists in 2022-23 while shooting 46.4% from the field and 34.4% from three-point land.