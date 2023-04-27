The Dejounte Murray-less Atlanta Hawks stole Game 5 on the road in Boston on Tuesday night, capping off a furious fourth quarter comeback with a dagger Trae Young three in the closing seconds.

Murray, who was busy serving a one-game suspension at the time for bumping an official, fielded tweets from haters on social media as the chaos unfolded at the TD Garden in Boston.

The former first round pick out of Washington and former San Antonio Spur had a field day responding to the comments, including one in which his loyalty to the team was called into question.

A Twitter user named Kameron_Hay shared the following tweet, which was liked nearly 6,000 times, and called into question Murray’s whereabouts during the game.

Dejounte Murray somewhere pissed. He in Cabo right now scrambling to get back to Atlanta. — 500 🏎 (@Kameron_Hay) April 26, 2023

Dejounte Murray fired back in hilarious fashion, perhaps positioning himself to become a travel agent during his offseason or post-basketball days.

“Nahhhhh I Was Actually WITH MY GUYS Supporting From The Beginning To The END!!!!!!” Murray said.

“But If You Need Help Getting To Cabo That’s All You Had To Say And I Will Help!!!!!! Ya Joke Was CORNY My Boy!!!!”

Murray has scored 23 or more points in all four games he’s played during the series. He revealed recently that Young made a bold prediction prior to Tuesday’s Game 5 that has people talking.

The series will shift to Atlanta for Game 6, during which Murray is expected to make his much-anticipated return. The Hawks have a clean injury report heading into the pivotal game, which could set the stage for further heroics from Young, Murray, and their talented teammates.