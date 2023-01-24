The New York Knicks currently have a 25-23 record thanks in large part to a strong December effort that saw them win eight games in a row. It’s evident that the Knicks possess enough pieces in place to at least make the postseason. Jalen Brunson, signed to a four-year, $104 million deal in the offseason, has proven time and time again that his 2022 playoff performance is no mere fluke. Meanwhile, Julius Randle, following a down 2021-22 campaign, is putting up similar numbers to his All-Star season two years ago.

Just imagine how much better New York would be had they pulled the trigger on a trade for Donovan Mitchell?

Alas, that is all in the past now. The Knicks have been a solid team on both ends of the floor this season even if they failed to trade for one of the best players in the NBA. They have ranked in the top 10 for both offensive and defensive rating for a considerable stretch this season, only falling outside the top 10 in defense in recent weeks.

But for the Knicks to truly make the leap towards legitimate title contention, they will certainly have to add more two-way star power, particularly on the wing. If the opportunity arises, the Knicks must not think twice and hesitate to pull the trigger on a trade that gives them more talent on both ends of the floor.

Nonetheless, there is a very huge possibility that the Knicks dilly-dally in negotiations once more with the NBA trade deadline approaching.

Knicks’ nightmare scenario: Another team one-ups them in OG Anunoby trade talks

A cursory glance at OG Anunoby’s statistics and skillset wouldn’t make one think about relinquishing anything close to the Toronto Raptors’ asking price in a potential trade. Anunoby can create his own offense, but it’s not really his strong suit. He can also shoot the three ball well, but it’s not like he’s one of the league’s best marksmen. Simply put, he needs other playmakers to set the table for him so he could function at his best.

And if a team is trading away three first-rounders, like many expect the Raptors would net in an Anunoby trade, they’d better hope to get an All-Star level talent in return. And Anunoby, despite being arguably the best perimeter defender in today’s NBA, has not proven that he is, indeed, an All-Star level player.

However, the Knicks appear to have the proper infrastructure in place to maximize OG Anunoby’s skillset. Anunoby wouldn’t have to worry about anything related to playmaking; Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle will take care of that for him. The biggest boon to the Knicks would be Anunoby’s world-class defensive acumen.

Anunoby would be such a huge upgrade over RJ Barrett, Quentin Grimes, and every other Knicks wing, and it might not be particularly lose. Barrett may be a 20-point scorer, but with Brunson and Randle around to commandeer the offense, the Knicks need more of a complementary piece in the mold of Anunoby.

The only question now is just how willing would the Knicks be to pay the hefty price for the 25-year old 3 and D extraordinaire should the Raptors make him available?

The Knicks should be very willing to jump at that chance. It’s not too often that a young piece who has the perfect, complementary skillset for winning basketball is available in a trade. Sure, should the Knicks have traded away their assets for Donovan Mitchell instead? Perhaps. Mitchell has been a flamethrower in his first season with the Cleveland Cavaliers, and it’s hard to envision anything being different had he landed in the Big Apple

However, the key thing for the Knicks is to learn from their mistakes. And they cannot afford to let OG Anunoby slip away if ever the Raptors decide to trade him away.

They also have a ton of draft capital and a few young guns to dangle in a potential trade. In fact, New York owns each and every one of their future draft picks, while also having a few draft assets from the Dallas Mavericks and Detroit Pistons as well.

The Knicks could end up hesitating once more; they may talk themselves into the potential availability of another star in the trade market, such as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Devin Booker, or perhaps even old nemesis Trae Young. That could motivate them to hoard their assets for the long-term health of the franchise.

But the Knicks, of all teams, know the pitfalls of resting on one’s laurels. After making the playoffs in 2013, the Knicks failed to improve on their 54-win team, leading to a seven-year playoff drought. And then in 2021, they failed to make significant upgrades on their playoff squad, causing them to miss the postseason last year.

Thus, the Knicks should not allow themselves to be caught flat-footed once more. They should, for once, take initiative in building more of a sustainable, long-term core. And a core of Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle, and OG Anunoby should be a strong enough foundation that could set up New York for consistent playoff contention this decade.