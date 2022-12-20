By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

The New York Knicks are currently in the midst of a remarkable turnaround. Led by Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson, the Knicks have won seven straight games, a surge that has brought them to sixth in the East. The Knicks may be rolling at the moment, but it was only two weeks ago when their front office was considering a shakeup involving Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby.

Per Ian Begley of SNY, the Knicks “reached out” to the Raptors to inquire about a potential Anunoby blockbuster trade. However, now that New York has found a rhythm, it doesn’t seem like the Knicks are urgently pursuing a trade of such magnitude.

On the season, OG Anunoby is staking his claim as one of the league’s best 3 and D wings. Through 27 games played, the 6’7 forward is averaging 18.7 points a night on 47.4 percent shooting from the field and 33.6 percent from deep, to go along with 2.4 steals a night, not to mention his lockdown defense that goes beyond the box score.

Any team looking to acquire Anunoby will have to relinquish a boatload of assets. To begin the season, it appeared unlikely that any of Toronto’s core players would be dealt. However, they have struggled in recent weeks. If such struggles continue, then the Raptors may have no choice but to sell high on their most coveted assets.

It remains to be seen if the Knicks pull off a blockbuster trade to bolster their wing depth. After all, sophomore guard Quentin Grimes has performed admirably as the team’s starting shooting guard. But with the Knicks in prime position to make the postseason, it may be a shrewd move for them to shoot for the stars.