ESPN is “closing in” on promoting Doris Burke to its main broadcast team for NBA games, according to the New York Post. The network is hiring Doc Rivers to join her and Mike Breen in the broadcast team, the report said, but the deals are not finalized.

ESPN fired former analyst Jeff Van Gundy in June. Breen's other co-analyst, Mark Jackson, could stay on and join play-by-play host Mark Jones on the network's second team, the New York Post's report said. If he does not want to do that, he could leave the network.

Van Gundy was a part of ESPN layoffs last month. According to this report, ESPN executives were wary of Van Gundy's desire to coach in the NBA again. There was also concern of his criticism of NBA officials on broadcasts.

Rivers coached the Philadelphia 76ers this past season. The team reached the Eastern Conference semifinals, but it lost to the Boston Celtics after it had a 3-2 series lead.

Burke has been with ESPN since 1991. She became a regular analyst for NBA games in 2017 and has been a favorite from fans of the network.

Breen will continue to assume his position as lead play-by-play broadcaster. He has worked in that position since 2006.

According to The New York Post, ESPN is expected to keep NBA rights when its contract expires in two years. This move is expected to be one that will appease the NBA.

ESPN's scheduled games for the 2023-24 season are yet to be released. But there will be a new broadcast team with Breen, something fans will review when the time comes.