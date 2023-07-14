Jalen Rose recently made headlines after he was included in ESPN's recent purge. The network deemed it necessary to cut costs after the recently-concluded NBA season, and this meant having to let go of no less than 20 on-air personalities. The layoffs included multiple big names in the broadcasting industry which unfortunately for him, also included former NBA journeyman turned sports analyst Jalen Rose.

At this point, however, the 50-year-old seems unbothered by his recent fate. On Friday, Rose took to Instagram to share his intriguing reaction to getting the axe from his now-former employer:

Jalen Rose posted this after being laid off by ESPN: pic.twitter.com/DRwxImRdqj — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 14, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

For those that require context, the second photo is an image of Rose during his time with Michigan where he led the Wolverines to back-to-back NCAA Finals appearances in 1992 and 1993. The 6-foot-8 small forward played just three years in college, but there's no denying that he had a memorable career in Michigan — one that led to him being selected as the No. 13 overall pick in the 1994 NBA Draft.

Needless to say, Jalen Rose was a beast during his time with the Wolverines. It appears that this is the exact same message he is trying to relay now. The before photo in his post pictures Rose as an unhappy individual, while the after photo seems to imply that he's in a much better place now that he's parted ways with ESPN.

Perhaps Rose is already cooking something up after his stint with ESPN. His exit may have been unceremonious and totally unexpected, but it appears that he's already moving on to bigger and better things. It seems that Jalen Rose's broadcasting career is far from over.