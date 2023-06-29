The Los Angeles Clippers stunned the basketball world on Wednesday night after announcing their decision NOT to pick up Eric Gordon's $20.9 million guaranteed income for the 2023-24 season. This means that the Clippers have waived the services of the 34-year-old veteran, allowing him to enter NBA free agency. All of a sudden, the Los Angeles Lakers have emerged as a potential landing spot for the former Sixth Man of the Year winner.

Gordon has close ties with Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka. As a matter of fact, Pelinka was Gordon's agent before the former decided to take on the role of a high-ranking Lakers executive. An old video of Gordon heaping praise on Pelinka when he joined the Lakers has now resurfaced, and naturally, it has the NBA world buzzing:

Eric Gordon is a former Rob Pelinka client, fwiw https://t.co/AyAPmbfsjH — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) June 29, 2023

Eric Gordon had nothing but good things to say about Pelinka. The veteran said at that time that he believed Pelinka was “going to be good” as the Lakers GM. He wasn't wrong.

There should be no shortage of suitors for Gordon in NBA free agency. He's obviously not going to pocket anywhere near $20 million this coming season, but he should have no problem finding his next team. That is, of course, under the premise that he is willing to take a significant pay cut.

The Lakers don't have much cap room considering all their impending free-agent decisions, but if Eric Gordon is open to earning a little less than what he could pocket with another team, then perhaps there is actually a chance he ends up moving across town in the coming days.